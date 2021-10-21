Success is in the details this week for Victoria West.
The Warriors head to Corpus Christi to take on Moody Friday night in a game that could decide who is the fourth team to make it out of District 15-5A, Division I.
West (4-3, 3-2) is tied with crosstown rival Victoria East for fourth place and the Warriors hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. A win would inch West closer to clinching a playoff spot.
Moody (4-3, 2-3) is one game behind East and West, and must win on Friday to keep its playoff hopes alive.
West isn’t focused on what’s down the road, just what’s in front of them this week.
“We have to win every game,” said senior defensive lineman Kievan Myles. “We have to play hard to win every game. We have to keep pushing. If you mess up, forget about it and go on to the next play.”
The Tigers are a multiple-offense team that is capable of throwing just about any look at a defense, including the triple option. That’s why West focused on the tiny details in practice this week.
“You’ve got to continue to be locked in at practice at all times,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “There’s just different things we’re forced to do. I believe our kids have done a great job of responding to it.”
Friday’s game is another chance for West to test itself against the run. Moody is averaging 236.7 yards per game on the ground. West averages 267.7 rushing yards per game allowed.
After holding Corpus Christi Ray to 151 yards and facing run-heavy teams like Beeville and Flour Bluff, the Warriors feel up to this challenge.
“I feel that, because of those games, we can be focused,” Myles said. “We know what to do. We know what to attack.”
West is looking to ride a recent surge in its rushing production on offense.
Senior Kyle Ellison has stepped up over the last four weeks to give West a two- and even sometimes three-back backfield with Kibreante Williams and Dion Green.
Ellison has carried the ball 21 times for 254 yards and five touchdowns during that time.
“I really believe they push each other and they like to compete,” Boyce said. “I think it’s made Kyle and Kibreante better.”
West’s offense has averaged 477.5 yards and 54.3 points per game since its bye week five weeks ago.
Ellison credits that to the running backs play, saying West’s running backs have helped to open the Warriors passing game.
West is averaging 253.3 yards per game passing during the last four weeks, compared to its 158-yard average in its first three games.
“It opens a lot,” Ellison said of West’s rushing attack. “Because of that, we’ve got our passing game down, too. We just take every chance we get to score or get a first down.”
