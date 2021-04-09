The trademark offensive onslaught didn't happen, but the Warriors did enough to earn a win against their crosstown rivals.
The Warriors scored at least two runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings, inching ahead as the game progressed and coming out with a 7-0 victory over Victoria East.
Victoria West has been climbing the District 29-5A leaderboard all season long and Friday's win kept it within striking distance of first place Corpus Christi Carroll.
East has struggled to score runs in almost every game this season and was limited to five hits on the night, leaving eight runners on base.
"We don't really have a weak spot in our lineup," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "It's any given moment, somebody hits and then that starts it. The girls want it, they work hard for it and I think that says a lot about their character and drive."
Alexis James pitched a complete game victory in the first game against East (8-16, 3-9), this time she took the win after pitching five innings, giving up four hits but striking out four without giving up a run.
James also went 2-for-4 and got the Warriors offense started with a solo home run in the second inning
"We all came out of the dugout screaming, it was crazy," said West's Josie Balderaz. "To see her come back with the biggest smile on her face, I feel that just made her pitch better."
James had the biggest hit of the night, but it was the bottom of the lineup that had the hot bats.
Balderaz went 3-for-3 on the night with two RBI, while Daizie Fuentez and Marisa Rosales all had two hits each. Zaria Brigham added a two RBI single in the fourth that put West (14-4-1, 9-2) up 4-0.
"It was very important cause if the top half of the lineup wasn't pulling through, the bottom half was," Balderaz said. "That's one thing about our team. If one person's not doing their job, we pick them up."
Madison Lemons went 2-for-3 with a triple in the top of the seventh, the only player with multiple hits and an extra base hit for East.
"Everyone's putting in work," Madison Lemons said. "It's just been a really rough season for everyone, but we're all working hard to get better. As long as I see them working hard I'm not going to give up on them."
East got two runners on base in three of the first four innings but each time failed to drive in a run. Something that has plagued the Lady Titans all season long.
Rosales pitched the final two innings for West, giving up one hit and striking out one without giving up a run. She struck out Maggie Lemons to end the game with Madison Lemons on third base.
"Hopefully the returning players remember what it feels like," said East head coach Melissa Buck. "We got four seniors and they were brokenhearted to lose both of them to West this year. So hopefully they remember next season what that was like for them and know they don't want to feel the same way."
West has now won four games in a row and next plays at Gregory-Portland at noon Saturday.
East plays Corpus Christi King at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 7, Victoria East 0
East: 000 000 0 - 0 5 0
West: 020 230 X - 7 13 0
W: Alexis James; L: Rylie Ramos
Highlights: (W) Alexis James 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K, 3 BB, 2-for-4, HR, RBI, R; Josie Balderaz 3-for-3, 2 RBI, 3B; Daizie Fuentez 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Zaria Brigham 1-for-2, 2 RBI, BB; Marisa Rosales 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K, 0 BB, 2-for-3, 2 R; (E) Madison Lemons 2-for-3; Kelsey Perez 1-for-4; Maggie Lemons 1-for-4; Tal Evans 1-for-3
Records: West 14-4-1, 9-2; East 8-16, 3-9
