El Campo's Kate Bubela has been named first team all-state on the Class 4A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team, leading the way for Crossroads athletes.
Bubela, a sophomore first baseman, hit .542 on the year with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs.
Weimar pitcher Reagan Wick, Skylar Heger, Paige Pavlu and Hannah Fisbeck along with Ganado's Macy Kolacny and Shiner's Rylee Vancura were named to the Class 2A second team, while Shiner's Kylie Machalic was named to the third team.
In Class 5A, Victoria West's Sydney Harvey was named to the third team while Katarina Zarate and Alexis James were honorable mentions.
In Class 3A, Karnes City's Reagan Johnson, Mia Lozano and Bianca Reyes were honorable mentions.
Shiner's Paeden Vincik and Hana Lenhert and Weimar's Malarie Mican were honorable mentions in Class 2A.
