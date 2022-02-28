ODEM — The Victoria West boys powerlifting team picked up four medals and finished third as a team at the Odem Last Chance Qualifier powerlifting meet on Saturday.
John Paul Acosta and Damian Diaz each took home gold in the 114- and 220-pound weight classes, respectively.
Acosta lifted a total of 830 pounds in bench press, squat and deadlift. Brandon Perez lifted 775 pounds to finish third.
Acosta’s mark was enough for him to lock up ninth place in the weight class and qualify for the Texas High School Powerlifters Association Region V, Division I meet scheduled for March 12 in Edinburg. He joins teammate Erik Orta, who is currently ranked sixth in the region. Perez is 13th in the 114-pounders and will serve as first alternate.
Diaz lifted 1,365 pounds on Saturday to secure the 12th and final qualifying spot in his weight class.
West will send four to regionals in Orta, Acosta, Diaz and Seth Neibrandt, who is ranked second in the region in the 198-pound weight class.
Note: Coaches can send powerlifting results to sports@vicad.com.
