EDINBURG — The Victoria West girl’s powerlifting team placed fifth at the Region 5 Class 5A, Division I meet on Wednesday.
Its best finisher was Karla Linares, who placed second in the 97-pound division.
Zariah Dean placed third in the 132-pound division, Hailey Byrd placed third in the 198-pound division, and Alyse Gonzales placed first in the 220-pound division.
Linares, Dean, Gonzales, Bianca Duron, Zariah Dean, Greenly Martínez, Tori Patek, and Hailey Byrd all qualified for the state meet, which will be held at the Comerica Center in Frisco on March 18.
Bay City places 5th at regionals
The Bay City girls powerlifting team placed fifth out of 25 teams at its regional meet.
Ashlynn Flores placed first in her weight class, setting regional records for squat, bench and total lift. She was also named outstanding lifter on heavy platforms for squat, bench, deadlift, and total lift.
Camryn Garcia also took home first in her weight class, while Sha’Nasia Patterson won second, Alexis Alvarez placed sixth, and Samantha Rodriguez placed 16th.
Flores, Garcia and Patterson all qualified for the state meet.