Victoria West knows how hard it is to advance in the playoffs.
Last season the Warriors made the playoffs as a four-seed, before falling in the Class 5A bi-district round to Flour Bluff.
This year, West comes into the playoffs as the third seed from district 29-5A and is looking for a different result.
"This year's group is very motivated," said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. "I think that the senior leadership has done a great job of taking these underclassman under their wing and making them realize that they were capable of moving on and competing against anyone. But we have to go out there and play and that's the bottom line."
Victoria West will make it's eighth straight playoff appearance 6 p.m. Friday when it plays Roma at Corpus Christi Ray.
The Warriors are led by seniors Aaliyah Castillo and Ashley Giesalhart, who have a wealth of postseason experience as they were on a team that made it to the regional semifinals as sophomores.
"I'm confident in how this bunch is preparing, and I know they're going to come out to play," Jimenez said. "I think they were disappointed last year losing in that first round. But we're up against a really good team this year in Roma, and we're going to have to go out and have our best game."
Roma comes into the game 17-6 overall and 6-3 in district 30-5A, finishing second behind Rio Grande City.
The Warriors know their work will be cut out for them in the game, but they are confident.
"We've been taking the extra time we have to work on some of the things that gave us problems in district," Jimenez said. "Breaking the press is especially important, and we've gotten good in that area. We also have just been working on our plays and just doing everything we can. All the girls are ready and excited to play."
