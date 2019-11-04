This is the moment the Warriors have spent all season preparing for.
The team came into the year with high expectations after sharing the district title last season but surpassed even that by going undefeated in District 30-5A to secure a district championship and gain a first seed in the first round of the playoffs.
“This team has so much determination, so much,” said Piper Kallman, a senior with the Warriors. “We played all these teams in district last year, so we kind of went in with a little bit of knowledge of what to expect from everyone and we wanted to win and prove that we were the best team, and now here we are, undefeated (in district).”
The Warriors bi-district round matchup will come against Calallen on Tuesday in Woodsboro, the Wildcats finished fourth in District 29-5A with a 6-6 record in district.
Victoria West (34-7, 16-0) are currently riding a 19 match win streak going into the bi-district round, with the team’s last loss coming back in August to Birdville.
While some might worry about the team being overconfident given their run of success, West head coach Alysia Hill knows her team will be prepared for the matchup.
“Every player goes out and practices hard every time out, and that keeps the team motivated,” Hill said. “The bottom line is the girls love each other and know they cannot do this without each other. When things are going well they hold each other up, and when things are down they build each other back to those highs. I really think these girls believe in each other and trust each other, and that keeps them very humble, and they know every team they come across works just as hard as they do, so they are going to give their all no matter what.”
Calallen comes into the game looking to pull off an upset over West. Ivanna Alvarez leads way for the Wildcats. She has over 200 kills on the season, which is first on the team, and also has 32 blocks this year. Alyssa Rodriguez has the most digs and aces for the Wildcats, while Reagan Tennill leads the Wildcats in assists.
The Warriors are led by a senior core of Kallman and Kia Willborn among others.
Kallman and Willborn have both seen playoff action for West in the past, and Hill said the entire senior group has been invaluable to the team.
“They are such a great group of girls,” she said. “This team has a good bunch of leaders who love each other and want the legacy of volleyball success to continue, and they just don’t want it to end with them. They’re rooting for the younger classmen and that’s what sets them apart is their heart, not just for the current season but for the seasons to come. They root for the past, the present and the future of the program, and you couldn’t ask for anything more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.