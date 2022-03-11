“I love dudes that compete,” said West coach Austin Molinaro. “We’ve got a dude that’s a varsity soccer player, one that’s a great basketball player. We’ve got dudes that played multiple sports and they learned to compete.”
Along with Trenck, the Warriors (8-5) picked up RBIs from Angel Maldonado, Dawson Orsak and Alex Mendieta.
Maldonado and Mendieta plated West’s first two runs in the opening inning.
Maldonado finished the game 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored while Mendieta was hitless in three at-bats.
West rode the momentum from opening two runs by the senior duo to pick up its first win of the tournament. The Warriors lost 10-0 to Boerne and 6-3 to Corpus Christi Carroll on Thursday.
“I wanted the boys to get a little confidence back and have fun in the game,” Molinaro said. “We played two tough games yesterday. It’s one of those things where we get our legs back underneath us and put together good at-bats. It built the confidence back up.”
West scored its seven runs on four hits and five errors committed by St. Joseph (1-6).
Austin Arrieta picked up the win for West after allowing three runs on three hits and three walks against four strikeouts.
The junior had to battle rain and whipping winds as a cold front blew in in the middle of the game.
West’s early cushion helped him maintain poise on the mound.
“It’s good for him to see varsity competition,” Molinaro said. “I like the way he carries himself. He’s a competitor.”
For St. Joseph, it was another day of struggles for a team that features one senior.
St. Joseph has been looking for consistency from its young team. It scored its three runs in the final three innings.
“It’s the same old story we’ve seen the past six games,” said St. Joseph coach Daniel Tunchez. “We’ll play good for the first three innings, or we’ll play good for the last three. All that comes down to is what’s our identity, who’s our leader?”
The Flyers struggled to hit with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-10 for the game. They had five at-bats with runners in scoring position in the first three innings and came up empty-handed.
St. Joseph was able to get two runs home in the sixth inning on an error and cut the deficit. They still went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position during the inning.
“Young players are in the moment. Everybody wants to do something big for their team,” Tunchez said. “But what our young guys are doing is they’re trying to do too much in that moment. All we need to do is play baseball — poke it here and there, and advance the runner.”
NOTE: Due to the weather, the tournament schedule has been changed. West and St. Joseph are no longer scheduled to play Friday or Saturday. East will play at 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
