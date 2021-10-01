Bragging rights were on the line as Victoria East and Victoria West met in Friday's Battle for the Boot, the 12th meeting between the crosstown rivals.
East and West both scored on their opening possessions but West took a 35-32 lead into halftime.
The Warriors outscored the Titans 18-7 in the third quarter to pull away with the lead and take an eventual 63-46 win. The win makes it two straight for West in the crosstown rivalry game.
Braden Luedeker led the offense for the Warriors with three rushing touchdowns and a pair of touchdown passes to Dion Green and Garrian Lacy.
Green added a rushing touchdown and Kibreante Williams scored three rushing touchdowns as the Warriors' leading running back on the night.
Jadon Williams had his second straight 100-yard rushing night for East, scoring two rushing touchdowns and passing touchdowns to Caden Mozisek, Terrance Terrell and TJ Vargas. Oryon Perry also added a rushing touchdown.
East lost the turnover battle with a lost fumble and two interceptions by D'andre Fillmore in the second half.
For a full recap of the Titans and Warriors, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition and Advosports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.