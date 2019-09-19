Donovan Harris wasn’t supposed to be a quarterback.
Harris, Victoria West’s senior starting quarterback, began last season as a running back and wide receiver. An injury to starter Jordan Filmore led to a quarterback competition in the first week of the season.
“All the things I have been able to accomplish have been because of those around me,” Harris said. “My teammates and my coaches believed in me. I was blessed to have an opportunity, and I try to make the most of it.”
Now, in his senior season, Harris has taken on the role of a team leader, joining the team’s leadership council and taking it upon himself to show the underclassmen what it takes.
“He’s become an extension of the coaching staff,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “He can handle a great deal and he’s able to help coach up some of the other guys, and when you have players coaching players, it makes the team more special.”
Harris will face off against an old friend Friday when Victoria West meets Victoria East. Harris grew up with East quarterback Ethan White.
“It’s almost like a family bond between us,” Harris said. “I see him as my brother, or maybe more than that, and it’s going to be a great experience to play against him.”
But despite their friendship, there is a healthy rivalry between the two and Harris is out to prove that point Friday when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
“I definitely think I’m out here to outdo him, Harris said. “I’m going to go out there tomorrow and prove some things that they might not think I am able to do.”
Since the rivalry started in 2010, the Warriors (1-2, 1-0) have a 3-6 record against East (0-3, 0-1). In last year’s game, Harris ran for 65 yards and threw for 139 yards, but also had three interceptions.
With it being Harris’ senior season, the game is of special importance to him, and he wants to know what it is like to beat East on the varsity level.
“There’s a lot of motivation,” Harris said. “I’m ready to go out there and prove that we deserve a win. All of us have been working so hard and we want to prove that we deserve to come out of this game 2-0.”
For Victoria East, White has started off the season throwing for 247 yards, while William Garley has 300 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the season.
“They’re very physical and athletic upfront,” Boyce said. “They do a great job of communicating and they do a good job of executing and not putting themselves in bad situations. We have to do that ourselves and minimize penalties take care of the ball and get some stops on the defensive end.”
Harris and West are looking to build off their 30-7 win over Corpus Christi Moody last Friday. In the victory, Harris threw for 49 yards and ran for 37.
“That win last week was able to help us build up some confidence and that’s a great thing,” Boyce said. “The players were able to see things come together and see how it should look. I think that helps propel you into the next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.