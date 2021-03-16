Colten Matus took the mound in a jam on Tuesday night.
With Victoria West leading 7-5, Victoria East had runners on first and second base and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Matus needed only one pitch to get out of the inning, as Kaden Kolle grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.
"I just had in my head going in, give my guys a chance by getting a ground ball," Matus said. "I had middle of the order up and knew it would be bottom half coming up the next inning, so I just told myself, 'if you can get this double play you can take advantage of that.'"
The Warriors (10-6, 2-1) faced a four-run deficit with two innings remaining in Tuesday's District 29-5A game, but came away with an 8-5 victory, scoring seven of the game's last eight runs.
"We had a talk with each other at the beginning of the game," said West second baseman Adam Diaz. "We told each other that no matter how much we are down, just keep your head up, and we did. We fought back and we came out with a dub."
West jumped ahead early, with Matus driving in Jace Mitscherling on a sacrifice fly to open the scoring.
East answered back with three runs in the bottom of the first.
But West starter Orlando Di Leo settled down, allowing one run over his next three innings before being relieved with two outs in the fifth.
"I told Orlando after that inning that he was due for a bad inning at some point," said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. "He had been pitching lights out against some very tough teams and he settled down and gave us a chance to win. He went as long as he could and when Colten took over he did a great job."
The top of the sixth inning was when everything changed for the Warriors.
Blake Buzzell started the inning off with a single and eventually the bases were loaded up with no outs for Diaz.
Diaz stroked a line drive into left-center field, over the head of Brady Parker and for triple to tie the game.
"Coach always tells us to clear the runners, so that was what I went up to the plate with the mindset to do that," Diaz said. "I just waited for my pitch and put the ball in play and was able to do that."
Jace Mitscherling gave West the lead, hitting a single to score Diaz, and another run scored on an error by right fielder Marquis Kuykendall.
After East (4-11-2, 1-3) scored a run and put runners on first and third in the sixth, Matus came to the mound from first base.
West added a run in the seventh on a Blane Zeplin single.
The Titans got runners on first and third in the seventh, but Buzzell gloved a grounder up the middle and flipped to Diaz at second base for the final out.
"That was such a big play," Matus said. "We always talk about in practice making those special big plays and that's exactly what Blake did. He had an opportunity and took advantage of it. It was a hell of a play and it's going to be remembered for a while."
East leads the overall series 13-8. The Warriors hope the win will give them momentum for their game against No. 1 ranked Gregory-Portland on Friday at Riverside Stadium.
"I told them after the game that they've proved they can come from behind," Alvarado said. "They've done it a couple of times this year and that says a lot. I'm real proud of the group and their fight.
"They faced adversity and overcame it. I like the way we responded to pressure and hopefully, we can continue that against a very tough G-P team."
District 29-5A
Victoria West 8, Victoria East 5
West 100 006 1 - 8 9 1
East 300 101 0 - 5 8 5
W: Brayden Goode. L: Joey Lee. S: Colten Matus. Highlights: (W) Blane Zeplin 3-for-5 1 RBI; Adam Diaz 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, 3B; Jace Mitscherling 1-for-2, RBI; (E) De'Everett Ross 2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-4, RBI; Brady Parker, 1-for-3, R, RBI. Records: West 10-6, 2-1; East 4-11-2, 1-3.
