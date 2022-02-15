Victoria West needed someone to step up.
The Warriors were humbled in losses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (80-52) and Flour Bluff (57-44) last week. At the time, West had a mathematical chance to finish second in District 29-5A.
Entering Tuesday’s regular season finale with crosstown rival East, the Warriors were without senior forward Dion Green and senior Darrion Lacy did not play until the second half.
Junior forwards Kamron Mobley and Jackson Hodge each contributed eight points, and nine and eight rebounds, respectively, as West came from behind to beat East 71-60, snapping its two-game skid.
“We both were ready,” Mobley said. “We were anticipating it and excited to get in, and prove we can grab rebounds.”
The win secured third place for West (21-12, 11-5) and avoided a third-place seeding game with Corpus Christi Ray.
The Warriors will play La Joya Palmview, the second-place team from 30-5A.
“It gives confidence to a lot of guys who haven’t been in that spot as much,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “We have some returners, but those other guys haven’t had the experience of a game that meant something like earning third for us.”
The Titans (10-21, 4-12) had their chances in the game.
East used a 3 of 6 start shooting in the first three minutes of the game. They led 14-9 after the first quarter and led by as many as six points in the first frame.
Brady Parker and Eric Franklin each scored five points in the opening quarter. The Titans were able to capitalize on nine first quarter turnovers to take the early lead.
Parker finished with a game-high 22 points
“I thought we would finally put a complete game together,” said East coach Michael Ellis. “We’ve been playing so much better in the second half of district.”
West shot 3 of 10 in the first quarter and didn’t hit a shot until Luke Parker knocked down a layup at the 4:40 mark in the first.
The Warriors rallied in the second quarter behind 11 turnovers by the Titans.
West used the turnovers to go on a 25-7 run and shoot 6 of 16 in the second quarter to take a 34-21 lead at halftime.
The Warriors’ lead grew to as many as 21 points in the third quarter.
“I felt like we kind of got rattled by the pressure,” Hodge said. “Then coach explained to us what we had to do and we went out there and executed. We slowed it down and moved the ball around.”
Tuesday snapped a two-game winning streak for East, but the Titans feel they made strides in Michael Ellis’ second year.
“This was our playoff game,” Ellis said. “We just focused on getting better. We focused on improving. I think next year will be our year.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 71, Victoria East 60
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 4, Brady Parker 22, Leslie Clark 2, Bryson Ortega 4, Fernando Pena 8, Eric Franklin 7, Nijahrell Prater 9, Caden Williams 3, Matthew Jackson 2; (W) Darrion Lacy 3, D’andre Fillmore 10, Jadyn Smith 20, Zo Morgan 10, Luke Parker 2, Kibreante Williams 2, Jackson Hodge 8, Shawn Mettey 8, Kameron Mobley 8.
Halftime West 34-21. 3-Pointers: (E) Franklin, Williams; (W) Mettey 2, Morgan. Records: East 10-21, 4-12; West 21-12, 11-5.
