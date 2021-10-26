Victoria West had its work cut out in its final game of the regular season.
The Warriors beat Corpus Christi King in five sets (21-25, 25-6, 24-26, 25-22, 15-9) to wrap up third place in District 29-5A.
West (20-14, 12-4) struggled defending King in the first and third sets. In both sets, there were a combined 23 ties and 18 lead changes as the Lady Mustangs took a 2-1 advantage in the match.
Back-to-back kills by Caroline Cohen in the second set sparked a 20-2 run for the Warriors as they went on to win the second set 25-6. Cohen also helped spark a 6-0 run for the Warriors to steal Set 4, 25-22.
Cohen finished with a team-high 11 kills in the match and added four digs and 0.5 blocks.
“Going into the second, I knew we needed to go on some long runs,” Cohen said. “We needed to push for points and our offense really needed to step up. I knew I was going to take advantage of every set I had to help the team go on those long runs that we needed.”
Madelyn Rendon’s three aces also helped propel West to the win.
The Warriors were held to six kills in the first set while racking up 11 behind Caroline Cohen’s five-kill performance in Set 3.
The problem was a lack of communication defensively for West. Once the Warriors figured out what they needed to do, they picked up their spirits and set out to rally back.
“I think we got a little down on ourselves,” said senior defensive specialist Abigail Schley. “We started communicating. We started working together. I think that was our biggest thing.”
In the third set, West had a chance to take a 2-1 lead in the match. But King managed an 8-2 run to close the third set and take the advantage.
In the fifth set, West trailed 1-0, but never looked back as Jazmine Valenzuela’s ace capped off the win.
West hopes to correct its mistakes before its Class 5A, bi-district game next week.
“They did exactly what they can do,” said West coach Alysia Hill. “They can be aggressive, and they were aggressive. At times, there were lulls. But then you saw a great team playing the pass, set and attack. So, that’s what we’re looking for at this time, consistency and fine tuning our wrinkles.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, CC King 2
King 25 6 26 22 9
West 21 25 24 25 15
Highlights: (W) Caroline Cohen 11 kills, 4 digs, 0.5 blocks; Hannah Loest 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Dailynn Zarate 7 kills, 8 digs, 0.5 blocks; Daidree Zarate 17 digs, 1 ace; Madelyn Rendon 9 digs, 18 assists, 3 aces; Avery Carlow 5 kills, 2 digs, 1.5 blocks; Kayden Clemons 20 assists, 5 digs; Abigail Schley 10 digs, 2 aces; Jazmine Valenzuela 7 digs, 1 ace; Grace Weiler 5 kills, 3 digs, 1.5 blocks; Records: Victoria West 20-14, 12-4; King 21-15, 8-8.
