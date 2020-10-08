Blake Buzzell has been waiting for this moment for a long time.
The Victoria West senior missed the majority of last season after separating an AC joint in his shoulder.
After switching positions over the offseason from wide receiver to quarterback, Buzzell was excited and ready to get the season started.
But an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among the West student body put a wrench in those plans.
“It mean’s a lot having this opportunity to go out and start,” Buzzell said. “I just love coming to practice, handing out with the team. It had been a while since I was able to do that, and it’s been a while since anyone has had a chance to play a real game. We’re excited for this week.”
The Warriors were forced to cancel their first game against Boerne Champion and reschedule their second game against Flour Bluff to Dec. 4. West had a bye scheduled for this week but were able to find a game against Raymondville.
Buzzell will have to fill the shoes of two year starter Donovan Harris, who is now at Tyler Junior College along with Tyvon Hardrick, who Chase Patek will be tasked with replacing in the backfield.
“I’m even more amped up to start the season than I was a couple weeks ago,” Buzzell said. “I’m ready to start playing, I want to get out there and prove myself, I can’t wait.”
The Warriors return eight starters on defense, and have an experienced secondary.
“Last year, there was a lot of competition in the secondary and the seniors we’re good players,” said senior corner Wade Leath. “But this year all four of us are seniors and it’s guys that I’ve grown up playing with. I can fully count on them and they can fully count on me.”
Raymondville made it to the Class 4A, Division II area round last season. The Bearkats are led by senior Zaraivion Armendarez.
The running back and receiver led Raymondville with 1,745 rushing yards and 464 receiving yards last season, while tallying 32 total touchdowns.
“They like to run the ball and have a lot of two back formations,” Leath said. “We have to get off our blocks and contain the edges as corners, our focus has to be on shutting down their run game.”
Finding a game for this week was the top priority for West this week, and West head coach Courtney Boyce is happy with the opponent they were able to find.
“It was important just to be able to get a game,” Boyce said. “It isn’t the same but there’s some minor similarities to 2017 after Hurricane Harvey. We played Lockhart that year, and it showed how important it was to get game action before district. Things just happen in first game that aren’t planned and the it will allow us to work on things while being able to play a real game for four quarters.”
Despite the delay in the season, the morale in the West camp is still high.
“They did a great job of practicing last week and it really gave an opportunity to evaluate some kids that maybe wouldn’t have gotten as many reps otherwise,” Boyce said. “I feel like we’re a lot stronger as a team right now than we were a week ago. The coaches have done a great job and the kids have responded. It’s a resilient group.”
While the Warriors haven’t played a game yet, they have already have expectations for themselves.
“We have a lot of talent on this team,” Leath said. “My goal for us is to get over that hurdle and get at least into the third round of the playoffs. I want to go as far as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.