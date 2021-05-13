Josie Balderaz and Victoria West guaranteed themselves at least one more week of practice.
But it wasn't without drama.
The Warriors advanced to the Class 5A regional quarterfinals for the first time in school history with a sweep of Mercedes in the area round. Beating the Tigers 3-0 in eight innings and securing the sweep with a 5-3 win in game two in which Alexis James hit a walk off homerun in the seventh inning.
"It feels awesome to know that we've gotten this far," said Balderaz, a senior first baseman. "No group at West has ever done anything like this before and it's awesome that this group of girls is the first to do it. There's always a first time for everything but I just think that this group is really special and they're going to keep doing it."
The Warriors have just two seniors on the team in Balderaz and Christine Wenske, but both appreciate making history in their senior seasons.
"It's been really special so far," Balderaz said. "Having this way to end my senior year, especially since it's never happened. It's been surreal."
West broke a win streak for Mercedes dating back to early March and will be up against another tough test this week against Sharyland Pioneer.
The Diamondbacks came out in first place in District 31-5A with a 21-5-2 overall record and come off a 3-game series against Flour Bluff in which the Hornets handed Pioneer its only loss of the postseason in a 8-0 win in game one before Pioneer took the next two games.
Pioneer is led by a pitching staff of Reaghan Staehely and Ilyssa Casanova.
"They have some really good pitching, really once you get this deep in the playoffs you know you are going to make a solid team no matter who you face," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "They have some good bats, some heavy hitters and they're very smart on the bases. Pioneer is just a very solid all around ball team."
The Warriors will once again lean on the arm of Alexis James, who has thrown 21 innings without allowing a run, striking out 22 batters and allowing just six hits since the playoffs have started.
West will also be looking for a good series from Maliea Huerta when she is asked to pitch and a strong performance from the teams bats, which finally started to heat up late in the second game against Mercedes.
"I think they're ready to break out," Thompson said. "The thing about slumps is you never know when they are going to happen and when you're going to get out of them. Everyone has picked each other up this year when they've been in slumps, but it just so happened everyone went into a slump at the same time recently. But they've been getting in a better groove and everyone is ready."
The two teams will meet for Game 1 on 6:30 Friday in San Diego.
West feels like there's still another chapter in this team's story.
"We want this team to be an eye opener to everyone," said freshman Lilly Chavez. "There's no better way to do that than getting to round four. It may be unexpected to everyone else, but it's not to us."
