The 2023 version of the Victoria West Warriors football team will take the field for the first time at Memorial Stadium Wednesday for their annual spring game.

Among the returners for the Warriors, none is bigger than the return of senior quarterback Camden Repper. As a junior, Repper threw for 2,152 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2022. This season Repper will be operating with almost an entirely new cast of characters at wide receiver and with this younger group he has taken even more ownership of the offense.

“A lot of younger guys have been stepping up and doing their best to be leaders and prove themselves to the coaches,” Repper said. “It’s my job to talk to them, make them feel comfortable and get them ready.”

Throughout spring practice, West head coach Courtney Boyce has been pleased with his team’s competitiveness on a daily basis, especially from its new players. Now all of those new faces will get a chance to prove themselves for the first time on a true varsity stage.

“I want to see them get any nerves out and just go play and do what they've been doing,” Boyce said. “They’ve been scrimmaging against each other quite a bit, but to get out there on this stage I think is a great environment to put them in.”

If there is one thing about the environment that the players are looking forward to, it's being able to tackle each other. Repper is ready for the team to get out there and hit and he senses that many of his teammates are ready to do the same.

“We go at each other every day in practice, right now everyone’s ready to hit each other,” Repper said. “I’ve been a little frustrated because I just want to hit people… I love running over people, running through the line, having the line block for me while I’m running up the middle.”

With it being a spring game it’s unlikely we will be seeing Repper do too much running over people as quarterbacks are typically protected in a spring game. However, Repper is far from the only Warrior player who is ready to hit and have live game action.

A group that has looked good up to this point in spring practice has been the defensive line and linebackers. The Warriors return three of their top four tacklers from a season ago, and that experience at the line of scrimmage is something that has shown itself in camp.

“I like what our defensive line and linebackers are doing,. They’ve been giving our offense fits all spring.” Boyce said.

More than anything, Boyce has expressed his pleasure with the competitiveness from his team at practice, and when the spring game kicks off Wednesday evening he wants to see more of the same.

“I want to be able to say that we went out there and competed hard against each other,” Boyce said. “We’ve got everybody some looks to be evaluated and it’s a big evaluation day for us as coaches to be able to see the players, so that's what I want to see.”

The Victoria West spring game is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.