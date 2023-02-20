Victoria West will go into the playoffs with a losing record.
But the Warriors want to show that records can be deceiving.
“A lot of people look at our record,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “What they don’t realize is we intentionally scheduled very difficult teams this year. We’ve played a lot of very tough playoff teams intentionally because we felt like when we get in the playoffs we want to have our tougher games behind us.”
The Warriors (14-18) hope the tough competition they faced pays off when they take on Laredo Nixon (23-11) in a Class 5A bi-district game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the San Antonio Harlan District gym.
“They understand the time of year,” McDonald said. “They’ve played with their backs against the wall for three weeks and have played their best basketball in that time.”
West comes into the game as the District 29 fourth seed after dropping a 49-43 decision to Flour Bluff in a seeding game. Nixon won the 30-5A championship with a 13-1 record.
“I feel like we’re playing really good basketball right now,” McDonald said. “We’re probably playing the best basketball we’ve played this season. I really think our district was really tough. I feel one through four would be competitive with every district in South Texas in 5A.”
The key to West being successful against Nixon will be its ability to handle the Mustangs’ pressure defense.
“They press and trap the entire game to push the pace,” McDonald said. “They have a tradition of being really tough, physical players. That’s probably the biggest thing with what they do is being able to handle the pressure and take care of the ball.”
McDonald is familiar with Nixon coach Pete Solis and expects a tough test.
“They’re solid,” McDonald said. “I feel like it’s going to be very similar to Flour Bluff. It’s going to be a really tight game. It will be two teams that really fight.”
NOTES: West advanced to the area round last season. The winner will advance to the area round against the winner of the McAllen Memorial-Brownsville Veterans Memorial game.