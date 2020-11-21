The Victoria West Red boys team shot a 324 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the VISD Fall Invitational at The Club at Colony Creek.
St Joseph was second with a 361, and the Victoria East Gold team was third with a 377.
Senior Wyatt Klekar led the Warriors with a score of 76. He was followed by senior Jace Mitscherling with a 79, senior Jared Lofland with an 81, and junior Caleb Reinecke with an 88.
St Joseph's Jacob Pena and Myles Svatek led the Flyers by each shooting a 74.
Victoria East's Cody McIntosh and Aaron Holochwost each shot 88 for the Titans.
