The Victoria West boys basketball team found its rhythm on Friday.
The Warriors haven’t had their full coaching staff or team for the last month.
Dealing with that led to some struggles for the Warriors, such as a 67-54 loss to Corpus Christi King on Jan. 18. That loss put West in fourth place in the district standings.
West, behind double-figure games by seniors Darrion Lacy and Jadyn Smith, and junior D’andre Fillmore, beat Corpus Christi Ray 52-37 on Friday. The win lifted the Warriors (18-10, 8-3) into third place.
“It gets us back into rhythm,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “We haven’t had our full coaching staff or team for the last month, until yesterday. We were playing so well coming out of the holiday break in our home tournament and had a great rhythm. It feels like we’re back to our identity.”
After dropping the first meeting back on Dec. 21, the Warriors wanted to get back on track.
“It was a good feeling,” Lacy said. “Last time, we didn’t have a real opportunity to do anything. This week, we stepped it up. We had physical practices. That got our energy up and affected us in the game.”
West trailed 18-15 at the 4:40 mark in the second quarter. Ray’s Matthew Nurenberg scored 2 of his 20 points to extend the Texans’ lead.
The Warriors then engineered a 10-0 run to close the half with a 25-18 lead. During the final 3:30, West forced six turnovers and scored 6 points off those takeaways.
West created 12 turnovers in the win.
“They locked in on the defensive end of the floor,” McDonald said. “We are first and foremost a defensive team. We’re a really good defensive team when they lock in and take care of their assignments. All five guys, from the second quarter on, I would say played as hard as they could on the defensive end of the floor.”
After the game, McDonald wasn’t able to lather praise on his team’s defensive effort. His players had already beat him to it.
“We just had to get the ball and push it up the floor. We needed a lot of fast breaks,” Lacy said.
Fillmore provided a team-high 14 points while Lacy added 12.
The junior was able to give the Warriors four rebounds. Two of them came on the offensive glass in the third quarter. Fillmore was able to score second-chance points on each chance.
The opportunities came as West opened its lead to 11 points in the third quarter.
“I knew it would accomplish a lot,” Fillmore said. “I really haven’t gotten rebounds like that recently. So, I pushed myself in practice to give them rebounds.”
The win comes as West begins its toughest stretch of the schedule.
The Warriors have five games left, including trips to district leaders Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff.
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria West 52, Corpus Christi Ray 37
Points: (R) Nurenberg 20, Arreola 2, Schulz 7, Ranton 4, Reyes 2; (W) Dion Green 8, Darrion Lacy 12, D’andre Fillmore 14, Jadyn Smith 13, Jeremiah Baldwin 2, Zo Morgan 3.
Halftime: West 25-18. 3-Pointers: (R) Nurenerg (W) Lacy 2, Fillmore, Morgan. Records: Ray 17-14, 8-4; West 18-10, 8-3.
Recommended For You
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.