There’s only one thing that will satisfy Kia Willborn in her senior season, a District 30-5A championship.
“This was an extremely important match for us, especially the seniors,” Willborn said. We wanted this so bad for our team.”
The Warriors faced Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday night in a game that had significant impact on both teams. A win for West would give them a two-game cushion at the top of the district standings, while a loss would have tied Carroll and West at the top of district.
The match went four sets, as West defeated the Tigers 21-25, 25-21, 25-10, 25-11.
“This is all we wanted, Rachel Goodwine said. “We knew coming in that we went to five sets against them earlier in the season, and we weren’t going to let that happen in our house.”
Carroll took a hard fought first set to take the advantage. In the second set, things were back and forth once again. West took it’s first lead of the night, going up 18-17 and the Warriors went on the win the set and tie things up at a set a piece.
West takes the second set 25-21 over Carroll and we are tied at a set a piece. pic.twitter.com/AzpT9ftYoy— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 1, 2019
The Warriors started to pull away in the third set. West reeled off nine straight points at one point to go up two sets to one, and West continued its dominance in the fourth set. It was close early, but the Warriors scored nine straight points late and won to take the match three sets to one.
West takes the fourth set 25-13 over Carroll and wins 3 sets to 1. pic.twitter.com/FVbS8yU1ZA— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 2, 2019
“After the first two sets I think we finally started to get in Carroll’s heads,” Willborn said. “The momentum started to go down for them while ours just got higher the more we got into it.”
Carroll went into the match ranked No. 13 in the TGCA State Volleyball Poll, and West Assistant Coach Jon Stoltenberg, who is coaching the Warriors while head coach Alysia Hill is away for person reasons, was happy that the Warriors were able to face such a good opponent.
West takes the third set 25-10 over Carroll. pic.twitter.com/9pGMNioZ2V— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 2, 2019
“I love playing games like this,” said Stoltenberg. “This is a playoff caliber team and win or lose it’s never a bad thing to go up against a good team like this. Games like these get the players in that frame of mind that you need to be in in playoffs. I’m glad we have opponents like Carroll in our district to help us get ready for that playoff push.”
With the win West continued their undefeated run in district and it has now been over a month since the team has lost a match.
“This is about as confident as I’ve seen in a team come through here,” Stoltenberg said. “But it’s not an overconfidence, the team know what they’re capable of and it’s a realistic view of what they are capable of. They know how good they can be, and they know that as long as they keep pushing they can reach that level every night.”
Willborn led West with 17 assists and also had 11 digs and six kills, Piper Kallman had 15 assists, seven digs and eight kills and Goodwine had 13 digs and eight kills.
“We’ve played them before, Goodwine said. We knew exactly what we needed to do where we needed to cover and how they were going to attack us.”
But despite the victory and two game lead in the district standings, Stoltenberg is making sure the team keeps their edge.
“We can’t worry about that two game cushion or how much of a lead we have. We’re going to go out and worry about our next opponent and taking care of business. Our goal is to be district champions, and that’s everyone’s primary focus. We have to keep pushing to win every single game.”
District 30-5A
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi Carroll 1
Victoria West: 21, 25, 25, 25
Corpus Christi Carroll: 25, 21, 10, 11
Highlights: (W) Kia Willborn 11 digs, 4 kills, 17 assists, 1 ace; Piper Kallman 7 digs, 9 kills, 15 assists; Rachel Goodwine 13 digs, 8 kills, 1 block; Madson Dybala 15 digs, 1 assist; Toni Ramirez 5 digs, 6 kills; Erin Reynolds 7 digs, 7 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 1 ace; Aliana Rojas 13 digs, 3 aces; Kendal Wilkey 2 digs, 1 kill, 5 blocks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.