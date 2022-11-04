Things almost played out differently for Victoria West in Friday’s Battle for the Boot with rival Victoria East.
Leading 14-7, Zorian Barfield tackled East receiver Thomas Vargas at the 2-yard line during the final play of the first half to keep the Warriors in front despite the 55-yard completion from Jadon Williams.
“I was just hoping I’d stop him so they didn’t score,” Barfield said. “That stop made our momentum 10 times better. We came out and we got the job done.”
West went on to score 16 unanswered points to start the second half en route to a 33-23 win over East to retain the Boot for a third consecutive year, a first for the Warriors (5-5, 5-2).
West will face the San Antonio Southwest-Southwest Legacy winner in the bi-district round of playoffs next week.
“Winning the last regular season game heading into the playoffs, it’s big in the sense of momentum,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “We’ve still got things to fix."
D’andre Fillmore scored two touchdowns in the first half to put West up at the break. He went on to post 188 yards of total offense, three total touchdowns, a fumble recovery and an interception.
The senior was named the game's MVP for his efforts.
“I’ve been wanting this since my sophomore year,” Fillmore said. “When I saw Dion (Green) get it (in 2021), I knew I could get it. But this win meant a lot, too.”
He gave the Warriors a lead on a 12-yard pass from Camden Repper with 18 seconds left in the half after a high punt snap, giving West the ball at East’s 12-yard line.
West struggled to find traction offensively in the first half, racking up 125 yards of total offense compared to East’s 257. The Titans had 230 yards in the second half, but managed one touchdown and benefited from a high punt snap for a safety.
The Warriors had seven tackles for a loss and sacked East quarterback Jadon Williams twice. Noah Neibrandt had the final sack, which eventually led to a turnover on downs to allow West to run out the clock.
“That’s when we knew we had the game,” the sophomore linebacker said. “When we came off, we were all super excited. Then our offense went out and finished it for us.”
The Titans felt like they were prepared to face a West offense that heavily featured Fillmore and Montgomery, but thought that things didn’t play out like they planned.
“We knew it was going to happen,” said junior linebacker Joe Soto. “We knew who they were going to go to, and it just didn’t go our way.”
East committed three turnovers, each resulting in touchdowns for West.
“Turnovers played a big portion of the game,” said senior defensive back Brysyn Gardner. “They got the ball in the (red zone).”
Although the Titans did make a late push to tighten the game, scoring 16 unanswered points in the second half to make it a 30-23 contest, the mistakes earlier in the game proved to be too much for East to overcome.
Williams ended the game completing 15 of his 26 passes for 145 yards, to go along with 192 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground.
“We came out slow. I feel like I’m a big part of that,” said senior quarterback Jadon Williams. “Not winning the boot three years in a row, that’s just adversity.”