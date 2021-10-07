Victoria West is right in the thick of the District 15-5A, Division I playoff race.
The Warriors are tied with Corpus Christi Moody in third place. Both are 1.5 games back of district leader Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Warriors know they have to stay disciplined this week as they travel to second place Gregory-Portland (3-3, 3-1).
“They do a great job,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “They play extremely tough, sound football. We’ve got to play our best game.”
West (3-2, 2-1) is in this position thanks to a resurgence over the last two weeks.
The Warriors, while still deciding who their starting quarterback would be, went 1-1 in its first two games while averaging 35 points and 460 yards per game against Lockhart and Beeville.
West underwent a few changes before returning to the field in Week 5, leading to its rejuvenated look on offense. Most notably, sophomore quarterback Braden Luedeker was named the Warriors’ starter and senior Dion Green made a move back to wide receiver.
Since its bye in Week 4, West has gone 2-0 averaging 62 points and 508 yards per game in wins over Corpus Christi King and Victoria East.
Seeing the offense click the way it has over the last two weeks gives West confidence ahead of its pivotal district tilt.
“It’s big for our offense,” Luedeker said. “It allows everybody to know that, if we give it 100% throughout the entire week, it’ll show what we can do.”
The 5-foot-9-inch QB was 21 of 31 passing for 357 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 63-46 win over East. He also added 83 yards and three rushing touchdowns to help the Warriors to their second consecutive win.
While he was nervous before the game, the help of veterans like Green, D’andre Fillmore and Darrian Lacy kept the sophomore calm.
“During the week, they tell me if I have a bad pass or not the best practice,” Luedeker added. “They come up, pat me on the back and say, ‘It’s the next rep, next play.’ They’ve really helped me forget about the bad stuff to allow me to progress and get my mind right.”
Also since the bye week, West has averaged 263 yards passing. That’s an increase of 83 yards compared to the start of the season.
Part of that increase can be attributed to Green’s move back to wide receiver. He’s caught 10 passes for 209 yards over the last two weeks, including a 163-yard performance against East.
“I think the [receivers] compete,” Boyce said. “They just want to go out there and do their best for the team. I think there is a selfless attitude about running their routes. You may not be the No. 1 target, but when you do it for each other, good things happen.”
But it hasn’t been all West’s offense getting the job done.
This season, the Warriors’ defense has forced 14 total turnovers, including two interceptions per game. That’s good for second in the district behind Veterans Memorial.
Fillmore had a pair of interceptions against East, bringing his season total to three.
“All the points totals we’ve had the last two weeks? We forced turnovers,” Boyce said. “We had great field position. We started a series at the 1- and 5-yard lines. I think when your offense and defense are working together, and you take care of your special teams, you give yourself an opportunity to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.