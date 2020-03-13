Victoria West scored five runs in the second inning to take full control over Corpus Christi Ray and the end result was a 10-0 District 30-5A win via the 10-run mercy rule at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Sydney Harvey, Alexis James, Katarina Zarate and Josie Balderaz combined for eight hits and seven RBIs to lead the Warriors’ offense.
“It was just something that had to be done to get the game over with,” James said. “We needed two runs in the fifth inning to win and we got two runs.”
James also got things done in the circle by only allowing three hits in five innings.
West is now 11-7-1 overall and 2-1 in district play.
The Warriors will have a chance to continue their winning streak when they travel to Port Lavaca on Saturday to play Calhoun at noon.
It will be the team’s final game until March 29 due to the UIL’s announcement to suspend all athletics.
“The UIL is looking after the kids, and looking after the kids throughout the whole state of Texas,” said West coach Bo Dees. “They are looking out for all kids in all sports. We respect and abide by what they say because they have our best interest at heart.”
“Even though they don’t get to play for two weeks, it doesn’t take away from how well the girls played tonight,” Dees added.
West scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth behind Ky Rojas and Lacey Littles.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the fifth before James brought home Katarina Zarate and Kylee Rojas to win the game.
“It was great pitching tonight and my teammates were there to back me up,” James said. “We performed good tonight.”
“Let’s go win three in a row now,” Dees added.
District 30-5A
Victoria West 10, CC Ray 0
West 050 23 – 10 9 4
Ray 000 00 – 0 3 2
W: Alexis James; L: Leah Cran
Highlights – (W) Sydney Harvey 2-for-3, RBI; Kat Zarate 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; James 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2B; Josie Balderez 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Meagan Garza 1-for-1; Maliea Huerta RBI; Ky Rojas RBI. ( R) Cran 1-for-3; Mari Lara 1-for-3; Kylee Rodriguez 1-for-2.
