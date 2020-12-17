Victoria West's La'Trell Barfield holds out the ball as he crosses the goal line to score a touchdown during Thursday's Class 5A, Division I area round against Eagle Pass Winn at Jerry Comalander Stadium.
SAN ANTONIO – It didn’t take long for Blake Buzzell to make an impact in Thursday’s Class 5A, Division I area round game.
The Victoria West senior quarterback started the game by leading the Warriors down the field on a five play, 45-yard drive, completing four passes and finishing the drive off with a 17-yard pass to Dion Green.
“It was great, it was a big tone setter,” Buzzell said. “I feel like it definitely helped give us momentum for the rest of the game the way that we moved the ball on that first drive.”
West (8-3) didn’t let that momentum up all game as the Warriors topped Eagle Pass Winn (4-3) 49-13 at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio.
Buzzell finished the night 18-23 for 212 yards and four touchdowns, while Chase Patek had 162 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the way offensively for the Warriors.
Patek had scores of 29-yards and 8-yards in the first quarter before Buzzell threw an 11-yard touchdown to La’Trell Barfield and a 15-yard score to D’Andre Fillmore in the second quarter.
“It all started Monday, we had a great practice to start the week and it just built from there,” Patek said. “Everybody just pitched in with energy and everyone was talking about the game plan and we knew we would be ready for this game.”
Buzzell threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Fillmore on the opening possession of the second half to cap of the scoring for West.
But the most impressive performance for the Warriors was on the defensive side, where West didn’t give up a point until the fourth quarter when backups were in.
“It’s amazing, and we know that were capable of this,” said West cornerback Sammy Brito. “It just helps us keep building our confidence going into the regional round, we know we can accomplish great things.”
Brito intercepted three passes on the night, returning one of them 52 yards for a score and Jody Ybarra finished with 15 tackles to lead the defense.
“My coaches put me in good spots all night with their coverages and I was able to play the ball well and I just trusted my teammates,” Brito said. “I knew they would be where they needed to be and it helped me play the ball more.”
With the win the Warriors are back in the regional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They will be up against a District 15-5A, Division I rival in Flour Bluff, a 31-21 winner over San Antonio Southside.
“It’s just a great way to get into the third round and what a great opponent for us to be up against next in Flour Bluff,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “I don’t think there’s going to be any motivation needed for anyone in this game.”
West has never made it past the third round of the playoffs and the team’s seniors are motivated to keep the season going as long as possible.
“We just have to stay focused, listen to our coaches and make sure that we have the game plan completely down this week,” Buzzell said. “We wanted this game, this rematch really bad. But what it comes down to is we just have to come out next week and win another game, nothing changes.”
