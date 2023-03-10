Victoria West head coach Hazael Avila didn't mince words about his team’s performance on Friday night.

The Warriors suffered one of their worst losses of the season during their District 29-5A championship match, falling to Flour Bluff 6-0 at Memorial Stadium.

“It was poor. If we’re being honest, it was not our night,” Avila said. “There’s a lot of things that we can fix. It’s my job to go watch the film and be able to make those corrections that we weren’t able to capitalize on tonight.”

The Warriors end their regular season second place in the district with an overall record of 13-6-2.

Entering the game, they had the upper hand over Flour Bluff (13-7), as they came away with a 1-0 victory over the Hornets during their regular season meeting on Jan. 17.

However, the speed and offensive prowess of the Hornets overpowered West during Friday’s match.

Just four minutes into play, the Hornets already found themselves on the board after Michael Sakalas got behind the West defense and powered a shot into the net.

“We know they’re fast. We know they’re physical,” Avila said. “We were able to take advantage that first time around. We knew they were going to be a lot stronger. They got a couple players back that helped them. I was hoping that we were going to be able to match it, and unfortunately we didn’t tonight.”

Flour Bluff got off nearly 30 shots during the game with four of their goals coming in the second half.

Two of the Hornets’ second half goals came within a 40 second span from Tyler Gilmore and Colt Cutbirth.

“They just wanted it more than we did,” said West’s Juan Arellano. “They were just passing the ball, talking way more, and just faster.”

After the game Avila kept a positive message for his team, which will now have just under two weeks to prepare for the bi-district round of the playoffs.

“(My message) was flush it,” Avila said. “My message was simple. Our season’s not over. We get an opportunity that not a lot of teams get, which is to continue playing the sport.”

West girls clinch playoff spot with win over Corpus Christi King

Victoria West didn’t want its 7-2 regular season victory over Corpus Christi King to have an effect on it during Friday’s District 29-5A playoff seeding match.

“No matter what the previous game was like against them, we knew that they were coming in to win and gonna give it their all,” said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “They really did put up a fight, and we were really impressed, but overall they just couldn’t quite match what we have.”

What the Lady Warriors had was an offensive performance which saw them take over 30 shots in a 4-0 playoff clinching win over the Lady Mustangs at Memorial Stadium.

“We took a lot of shots on goal, and even if we didn’t finish correctly, there was always someone to back us up,” said West’s Cami Patek.

The senior was one of four Lady Warriors to get on the board. Patek scored in the 50th minute, powering a shot over King goalkeeper Sophia Ramirez to put her team up 3-0.

“I was really glad that I got (a goal), especially because I think this is the last time that I’m going to be playing on this field,” she said.

Other goal scorers for West were Abbie Adcock (8’), Briana Barnett (43’) and Kenedy Blough (69’).