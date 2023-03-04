Harper Edwards is no stranger to the Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament.

The Victoria West junior has competed in the tournament since her seventh grade year, with her best finish (second place) coming when she was an eighth grader.

She got over the hump on Saturday at the Victoria Country Club, placing first after shooting a 3-over-par 146 over the two 18-hole rounds to edge out more than 60 other golfers.

“I was actually really excited to play Round 2 here since it’s my home course, and I was proud of the way I played,” Edwards said. “I minimized mistakes and kept my game plan and I was just proud of the way I played today.”

The junior, who is in her first year with West after playing for St. Joseph, ended with birdies on the par-3 15th and par-5 18th holes during Round 2.

“This is a pretty fun tournament for me since I get to see all of my friends, and I think it’s a big step for me to win in my first year at West,” she said. “I think it would springboard me to tournaments in the future.”

Victoria East’s Emma Koch was able to improve her position after ending Round 1 at The Club at Colony Creek in fifth place. She shot a 78 on Saturday to end the tournament in third place with a 154 total.

“I went in today with a clear head and just tried to do my best,” Koch said. “Wherever I ended up I could just say that I played as well as I could.”

The senior's best hole came on the par-4 7th, where she shot a birdie. Saturday wrapped up the sixth Lauren Johnson Tournament that she’s competed in.

“To say it was my last one, it’s pretty sad,” Koch said. “I definitely feel like I’ll come back to bug (my team) next year when they play, come help coach.”

East’s next best finisher was Haley Beckner, who placed 22nd after shooting a 189 over both days.

West’s Addison Franka fell just four spots below Beckner, ending the tournament in 26th with a 200 total.

Goliad’s Abby Yanta ended the tournament tied for 15th place with a 182 total.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial won the girl’s team title. The Victoria East Red team ended in fifth place, while Victoria West placed seventh. The East Gold team finished ninth.

Roth leads East boys in tournament

Jonas Roth led Victoria East’s boys team on Saturday, ending the tournament tied for 11th place after shooting a 159.

Roth shot a birdie on the par-5 4th, which helped him end Round 2 with a 9-over-par 81.

East’s Peyton Gregory added a top-30 finish for the Titans, placing 28th after shooting a 176 over both days.

Connor Brown (T31st) and Braxton Rokyta (T34th) also helped the Titans’ team place seventh overall.

West’s Lane Puckett (47th) ended one spot above and Industrial’s Ryan Riddle, who shot a 210.

Stratford won the team title, while Industrial (ninth) and West (10th) rounded out the top-10.