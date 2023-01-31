Victoria West was prepared for a fight prior to Tuesday night’s game.
With former West player Omar Posada on the minds of the players and coaches, the Warriors were going up against top-seeded Corpus Christi Miller in a game that would have serious implications on West’s potential postseason.
“We got a family member right now of ours who’s fighting in Omar, and we think about him and pray for him every day,” said West head coach Cody McDonald. “When talking to our guys, it's the same way. When your back’s against the wall, you just got to fight.”
The Warriors were down by 10 points after the first quarter and fought back to tie the game 26-26 at halftime.
However the Buccaneers (23-5, 6-0) jumped out to another double digit lead in the third quarter, which was too much for West (12-16, 2-4) to overcome in a 64-56 District 29-5A North Zone loss at home.
“When you’re playing good teams, it tends to be a punch-counterpunch kind of environment and game,” McDonald said. “When they came back, we just never got ours back.”
“The team brought fight. They played hard, but they just made mistakes that they couldn’t make,” McDonald added. “They gave up offensive rebounds, and they turned over the basketball.”
The Warriors turned the ball over more than 25 times on Tuesday, with nearly 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
“Rebounding and turnovers. We lost it in the fourth quarter, and that’s when it really killed us,” said West senior Zo Morgan.
Morgan ended the game with nine points, while senior Jackson Hodge put up a team-high 14 points. West’s Alejandro Gonzalez also added 13 points.
Gonzalez and Hodge were the conductors of the second quarter run, combining for 13 points to help West outscore Miller 17- 7 in the period.
“Basketball is a game of runs. I think that they showed some ability to handle adversity when they saw that happen,” McDonald said. “It happened the first time we played them, and we kind of did the same thing.”
The Warriors ended the game shooting 20/41 from the field and 6/17 from beyond the arc. Gonzalez knocked down a team-high three three-pointers.
“We didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, but we fought,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to continue to fight.”
The loss now moves West into third place in the zone, and it now needs to win its next two games against Corpus Christi Ray and Gregory-Portland to continue its season.
“We win two games, we get to play in the play-in games,” McDonald said. “The margin for error is just gone now, and we’re going to have to win two difficult games on the road.”
District 29-5A North Zone
Corpus Christi Miller 64, Victoria West 56
Points: (W) Jackson Hodge 14, Alejandro Gonzales 13, Zo Morgan 9, D’andre Fillmore 5. (M) Damare Lister 19, Jayden Moreno 17, Datron Denmon 10, Lonnie Adkism 8
Halftime: Tied 26-26. 3-pointers: (W) Gonzalez 3, Morgan 1, Shawn Mettey 1, Beau Woods (M) Lister 4, Moreno 1, Jayden Brown 1. Records: Victoria West 12-16, 2-4; Corpus Christi Miller 23-5, 6-0