Victoria West’s Harper Edwards is the leader of the girls at Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament.
The junior ended with birdies on holes 13 and 18 to shoot a 74 in Round 1 of the tournament at The Club at Colony Creek.
East’s Emma Koch sits in sixth place after shooting a 78 in Round 1. She leads the East Red Team, which is in fifth place (104).
The Lady Titans’ next best finisher was Haley Beckner, who shot a 97. Goliad’s Abby Yanta shot an 89 to end Round 1 in 16th place.
The West girl’s team is currently in seventh place after shooting a 127. East’s Gold Team is in 10th place (190).
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s girls are in the lead, after ending Friday with a 34.
On the boys side of the tournament, East’s Jonas Roth ended Round 1 with a 78 to tie for 11th place with four other golfers. Peyton Gregory shot an 83 for the Titans.
Industrial’s Aiden Thomas ended with a 79, but Stratford’s Andrew Molina sits in the lead after shooting a 68.
Stratford is in first as a team, with Calallen and Conroe Grand Oaks rounding out the top three.
East ended the day in sixth, while Industrial (ninth) and West (10th) rounded out the top 10.
This is the 24th year of the tournament, which was created to honor former Victoria High coach Ben Johnson’s daughter, who was killed in a car crash in 1998.
Day 2 of the tournament continues on Saturday at the Victoria Country Club.