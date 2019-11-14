Victoria West head coach Alysia Hill was named the coach of the year in District 30-5A after leading the Warriors to an undefeated 16-0 district record and a district championship.
Kia Willborn was named outstanding setter of the district after a senior season that saw her and the Warriors reach the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.
West also placed three members on the all district first team with Piper Kallman, Toni Ramirez and Rachel Goodwine receiving honors. Erin Reynolds was a second team member while Aliana Rojas, Madyson Dybala and Kendal Wilkey were honorable mention.
Victoria East placed one member on the first team, with Lei Lani Wimbish-Gay receiving honers and Morgan Kimbrough and Lauren Vahalik made the second team. Zakari Perry, Trinity Morris and Brandalyn Rice received honorable mentions.
Calhoun had two members honored on the first team in Cayori Williams and Jacy Hroch and one member on the second team in Paige Weaver. Reggie Fredrick, Rosie Orta and Vassie Lane were named honorable mentions.
All Academic teams were released as well in the district and West led the way with 14 recipients. Sawyer Broughton, Madyson Dybala, Leah Gonzales, Marissa Garcia, Rachel Goodwine, Sydney Harvey, Anjelica Joy, Piper Kallman, Toni Ramirez, Aliana Rojas, Madison Samford, Kendal Wilkey and Kia Willborn.
East had seven recipients. Morgan Kimbrough, Lauren Vahalik, Zakari Perry, Lei Lani Wimbish-Gay, Kaylyn Matula, Julie Diebel and Trinity Morris.
Calhoun had 12 members on the academic team. Abby Foester, Reggie Frederick, Cassie Lane, Briley Maldonado, Paige Weaver, Cayori Williams, Jacy Hrock, Emme O'Donnell, Keri Grantland, Savanna Lane, Rosie Orta and Madison Stringo.
