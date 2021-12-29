Victoria West’s D’Andre Fillmore drives past an Austin High defender during the final game of the Mike Smith Classic boys basketball tournament against Austin High on Wednesday at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West’s D’Andre Fillmore drives past an Austin High defender during the final game of the Mike Smith Classic boys basketball tournament against Austin High on Wednesday at Victoria West High School.
The Victoria West boy’s basketball team wanted to start on the right foot in Wednesday’s finale of the Mike Smith Classic.
The Warriors got that as they opened the game 6 of 8 shooting in the first four minutes of a 60-42 win over Austin High to secure the tournament championship. West was also 3 of 3 from 3-point range in that time.
“We just needed to get the ball moving and push up the court,” said West's Darrion Lacy said. “We needed to push the pace and get to the rack, move the ball around.”
West’s first-year coach Cody McDonald wants to help build a tradition similar to what Mike Smith built at Victoria High. Winning the tournament that Smith started is a step toward accomplishing that goal in McDonald’s eyes.
“Our goal is to try and develop that type of atmosphere and program again,” McDonald said. “To get to experience winning this tournament and feel like you’re a part of the same tradition, it’s indescribable.”
West (11-8) bankrolled its hot start to a 56.7% clip shooting in the first half to take a 40-15 lead into intermission. Lacy, a senior guard, was 5 of 9 in the first 16 minutes en route to 14 points. Fellow senior Dion Green had a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds.
“That’s what you expect from kids who are gonna lead,” McDonald said. “Those are kids who have played at least two years of varsity. It’s fun to watch seniors get to step into roles they haven’t had and succeed. That’s what allows a program to carry on tradition.”
The Warriors finished the game 24 of 57 shooting with a 4 of 11 mark from behind the arc.
West was able to utilize a stingy defense to keep the Maroons (6-14) at bay.
Austin was held without a field goal for six minutes between the first and second quarters. Green and Zo Morgan delivered blocks on consecutive possessions in that time.
The Maroons were 6 of 22 shooting in the first half and committed 10 turnovers.
“This team hangs its hat and prides itself on defense,” McDonald said. “It comes from the enthusiasm our kids show in pregame, the locker room and at practice. That’s a keyword for us. It’s one of our core values.”
Green and Jadyn Smith were named to the All-Tournament team.
Green delivered a 7 of 10 shooting performance for the Warriors en route to his team-high mark Wednesday. He averaged 10.6 points per game during the tournament.
After playing three similar games, the Warriors feel confident heading into Friday’s District 29-5A tilt with Corpus Christi Moody.
“When we play like we did, with high energy, that’s when we have better games,” Green said. “It gives us high confidence for the rest of district.”
MIKE SMITH CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP
Victoria West 60, Austin 42
Points: (A) Iain Mitchell 2, Samir Kassim 3, Edward Gonzales 8, Trae Mendez 11, Aiden Wynn 4, Weston Bolich 8, Lucas Miller 6; (W) Dion Green 15, Darrion Lacy 14, D’andre Fillmore 4, Derrian King 2, Erik Orta 2, Jadyn Smith 8, Jeremiah Baldwin 5, Zo Morgan 7, Luke Parker 2, Jackson Hodge 1.
Halftime: West 40-15. 3-Pointers: (A) Kassim, Mendez, Bolich 2. (W) Lacy 2, Baldwin, Morgan. Records: Austin 6-14; West 11-8.
FINAL STANDINGS: 1. West, 2. Kerrville Tivy, 3. Victoria East, 4. Austin, 5. Wharton.
Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between.
