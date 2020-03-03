Victoria West junior Colten Matus watched helplessly as his Warriors struggled to get going offensively during Tuesday’s District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi King.
West managed just four hits against King starter Joe Amador and the end result was a 8-0 loss to the Mustangs at Riverside Stadium.
Matus was sidelined after getting hit in the temple during a game against Gregory-Portland in the Bishop Tournament over the weekend.
Matus, who also pitches, expects to be back next week during the VISD Tournament after suffering a mild concussion.
"It's been pretty tough but I know they have my back and I have their back," Matus said. "I know they will continue to do their jobs and I'll contribute in any way that I can."
West (4-3, 1-1) will play in the Floresville Tournament Thursday-Friday and will return home for the VISD Tournament March 12-14.
West coach Manuel Alvarado expects his team to improve during that span.
"Six of their eight runs came on walks," Alvarado said of King. "We have to do a better job of pitching to contact and let the defense play. Offensively, we had runners on base every inning except for the first. We have to put runners on base. We have to get better."
King (6-0-1, 1-0) finished with seven hits and broke things open by scoring four runs in the third inning.
West pitcher Blane Zeplin held King scoreless for the next three innings, but the Mustangs added insurance with three runs in the seventh.
West rallied by loading the bases in the bottom half, but King reliever Orlando Salinas retired EJ Rodriguez to end the game.
"We have to hit the ball and my job is a pitcher to pitch to contact," Zeplin said. "We didn't pitch terribly, but we have to hit the ball. We have to bounce back now and take advantage of the next tournament so we can be prepared."
"We have to focus on the little things," Alvarado added. "Pitches on the mound and being able to hit with runners in scoring position. We're going to learn a lot from this game and take it into this weekend to get better."
Matus can't wait to return to action.
"I'm ready to get back out there," Matus said. "I know it's tough what happened, but I think it was the best time for it happen with me only missing one district game and being ready for the VISD Tournament. I'm ready to help my team win."
District 30-5A
CC King 8, Victoria West 0
King 104 000 3 – 8 7 1
West 000 000 0 – 0 4 0
W: Joe Amador; L: Colton Salas
Highlights – (W) Jace Mitscherling 1-for-4, 2B; EJ Rodriguez 1-for-4, 2B; Blaine Zeplin 1-for-4; Dawson Holly 1-for-1, 2B. (K) Orlando Salinas 1-for-2, RBI, 3B; Derek Saenz 1-for-3; Ben Garza 2-for-3, 5 RBIs, 2 2B; Andrew Garcia 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2B; Ernest Valverde 1-for-4. Records: West 4-3, 1-1; King 6-0-1, 1-0.
