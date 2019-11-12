GEORGE WEST – Piper Kallman wanted to leave a lasting legacy at Victoria West.
“My goal my entire senior season was to just go out and stay positive throughout practice,” Kallman said. “I wanted to show the younger ones on the team that you can have fun, even if you are stressed out and taking a lot and just make everyone on the team better.”
Kallman and Victoria West (36-8) had already had success this season. The group won a district championship and finished undefeated in District 30-5A this season along with getting to the regional quarterfinals in the Class 5A playoffs.
The Warriors were looking to add to their success when they faced Gregory-Portland (45-4) in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday night but came up short, falling to the Ladycats in three sets –25-17, 25-14, 25-5, at the George West gym.
“Our plan was to give 100 percent tonight,” said Victoria West head coach Alysia Hill. “But Gregory-Portland is a great team, and they came out and they were determined to get every point. That’s what happens sometimes. You shut down a team by coming in and being ready, mentally and physically.”
The Warriors took an early lead in the first set, but Gregory-Portland fought back, scoring four straight points three different times in the set. West came back with five straight points, but it was too little too late, and the Ladycats won the first set.
The second set was tight in the beginning, as Gregory-Portland led 12-11. But the Lady Cats scored six straight points to pull away.
The third set was a continuation of the second, and Gregory-Portland had over a 10-point lead for the second half of the set and scored 10 straight points to close out the match.
While it wasn’t the way the Warriors wanted the season to end, Hill was pleased with what her team accomplished this season.
“I can’t even measure how proud I am of these girls,” Hill said. “I hate for the season to end, but this has been a wonderful, glorious season with lots of laughs, smiles, determination and perseverance. It’s just unfortunate that we weren’t on the winning side tonight.”
For senior Kia Willborn, the moment was bittersweet, as she thought back on her high school volleyball career.
“Volleyball has been so fun,” she said. “I love having new friendships and a family like this, and it’s just great.”
Willborn finished the night with seven assists and five digs, and Kallman had seven digs and eight assists with two kills. Toni Ramirez had eight kills and one dig, and Erin Reynolds added four kills.
“The resilience, the love that these seniors have for their teammates is beyond what I could imagine,” Hill said. “They work hard not just to better themselves, but to better the team. They have a teachable spirit, and you can’t get any better than having a volleyball family, not just a team but a family. And it says a lot about our seniors because they created that environment.”
After the match, Willborn had a message to the younger players.
“Cherish the moments,” she said. “Because you don’t know when it’s going to end.”
Gregory-Portland 3, Victoria West 0
Gregory-Portland 25, 25, 25
Victoria West 17, 14, 5
Highlights: (VW) Madyson Dybala 10 digs, 1 assist; Leah Gonzales 2 digs; Rachel Goodwine 8 digs; Sydney Harvey 1 dig; Piper Kallman 7 digs, 8 assists, 2 kills; Toni Ramirez 1 dig, 8 kills; Erin Reynolds 1 dig, 4 blocks; Aliana Rojas 10 digs; Madison Samford 1 kill; Kendal Wilkey 1 kill; Kia Willborn 5 digs, 7 assists, 1 kill
