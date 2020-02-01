SUGAR LAND – Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd won the girls 100-yard breaststroke and finished second in the 200 individual medley at the Region VII Swimming & Diving Meet on Saturday at the Don Cook Natatorium.
Shepherd, a junior, qualified for the UIL state meet in both events.
Shepherd had a time of 1-minute, 6.28 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, down from her time of 1:07.49 in Friday’s preliminaries.
Shepherd had a time of 2:12.08 in the 200 individual medley, down from her time of 2:13.69 in the preliminaries.
Boerne Champion’s Tess Ziemba won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:08.43.
West’s Jackson Crocker finished third in the boys 200 individual medley in a time of 2:01.62.
El Campo’s Gage Garner was third in the boys 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:00.74.
Hallettsville’s Callie Edmonds was fourth in the girls 100 freestyle (54.28) and 100 backstroke (1:00.08).
West finished seventh in the girls (130) and boys (117) team standings.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Region VII-5A Meet
SUGAR LAND – Following are area results from Saturday’s Region VII-5A Meet at the Don Cook Natatorium. All distances in yards.
Girls
Team totals – 7, Victoria West, 130; 9, El Campo, 84; 13, Hallettsville, 37; 19, Wharton, 16; 20, Bay City, 14.
200 medley relay – 6, West, 2:00.51; 7, El Campo, 2:06.42; 13, Bay City, 2:25.41.
200 freestyle – 14, Kate Lynn Pratka, West, 2:16.55.
200 individual medley – 2, Vivian Shepherd, West, 2:12.08; 6, Gwen Shepherd, West, 2:19.31.
50 freestyle – 5, Camryn Jansky, El Campo, 25.36; 12, Cristina Cervantes, West, 26.48; 13, Lauren Koehne, Hallettsville, 26.66.
1-meter diving – 6, Emily Schultz, West, 253.05.
100 butterfly – 9, G. Shepherd, West, 1:02.57; 14, Cervantes, West, 1:04.89; 15, Mia Hamlin, Wharton, 1:08.99; 16, Morgan Pierce, El Campo, 1:11.24.
100 freestyle – 4, Callie Edmonds, Hallettsville, 54.28; 14, Koehne, Hallettsville, 59.78.
500 freestyle – 14, Pratka, West, 6:07.28.
200 freestyle relay – 9, El Campo, 1:54.21; 11, Wharton, 1:58.56; 14, Bay City, 2:00.16.
100 backstroke – 4, Edmonds, Hallettsville, 1:00.88; 6, Jansky, El Campo, 1:02.77.
100 breaststroke – 1, V. Shepherd, West, 1:06.28; 15, Madison Evanicky, Wharton, 1:27.26.
400 freestyle relay – 9, West, 3:59.13; 10, El Campo, 4:08.36.
Boys
Team totals – 7, Victoria West, 117; 9, El Campo, 88; 17, Bay City, 35; 22, Victoria East, 4.
200 medley relay – 5, El Campo, 1:41.85; 6, West, 1:43.65.
200 freestyle – 15, Ross Nunley, West, 1:58.97; 16, Matthew Brooks, Bay City, 2:01.89.
200 individual medley – 3, Jackson Crocker, West, 2:01.62; 15, Zachary Zamykal, West, 2:32.20.
50 freestyle – 9, Conner Williams, El Campo, 22.39; 10, Tanner Luke, West, 22.45; 15, Carson Whittington, El Campo, 24.95.
1-meter diving – 9, Ashton Wallace, Bay City, 221.65.
100 butterfly – 8, Gage Garner, El Campo, 56.77; 14, Zane Garner, El Campo, 1:03.66; 16, Kasey Peart, East, 1:04.69.
100 freestyle – 9, Williams, El Campo, 50.30; 14, Michael Vargas, Bay City, 54.36; 15, Branton Rainey, West, 54.43.
500 freestyle – 13, Rainey, West, 5:18.16; 15, Brooks, Bay City, 5:37.43; 16, Samuel Alonzo, West, 6:05.95.
200 freestyle relay – 5, West, 1:31.99; 13, Bay City, 1:40.78.
100 backstroke – 7, Crocker, West, 56.75; 13, Z. Garner, El Campo, 1:01.90; 14, Townes VanGundy, East, 1:02.47.
100 breaststroke – 3, G. Garner, El Campo, 1:00.74.
400 freestyle relay – 11, Bay City, 3:56.06; 12, West, 3:56.14; 14, El Campo, 4:01.79.
