Victoria West knew what its job was Friday night.
The Warriors needed a run to break a seventh-inning tie with crosstown rival Victoria East at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The Lady Titans scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 5.
“I was scared, but we never gave in,” said senior first baseman Maliea Huerta. “We always try to fight through it. We’ve been in this situation before.”
Marisa Rosales led off the inning with a walk before Alexis James, one of West’s power hitters, dropped down a bunt in an attempt to get the runner into scoring position.
Rosales scored on an error on the same play, giving West what turned out to be a 6-5 win.
It’s the sixth consecutive win in the series for the Warriors (15-6, 9-2).
“I looked at Marisa and I said, ‘I need you to get on base. I don’t care how,’” said West coach Jody Thompson. “She said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ I looked at Alexis and I said, ‘I need you to lay down a bunt.’ She said, ‘No matter what.’ So we always knew the game plan going into it and they executed it. I couldn’t have asked for a better situation.”
The East (8-19, 3-10) error that scored Rosales was the fourth of the game. Two came in the third inning as Katarina Zarate sparked a four-run frame for West.
Both runners scored, making the errors the margin between Friday’s loss and what could’ve been East’s first win over West since 2018.
“That fourth inning, to me, that was the ballgame,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “We gave up an error in the seventh that eventually lost the game. But if we don’t have all those errors early on, it’s a different ballgame.”
Zarate’s sacrifice fly with one out started a four-run rally in which West also got RBIs from Huerta, Rosales and James.
Huerta added an RBI in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-2 and finished 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
“The mentality was that we were trying to play for each other,” Huerta said. “We’re just trying to put the ball in play and make them throw us out. I think that’s what we did.”
Tal Evans’ RBI single in the first inning opened the scoring for East, but the Lady Titans couldn’t grow the advantage, and stranded runners at second and third.
The Nicholls State signee finished a game-best 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Evans' performance helped set East’s confidence at the plate, as the Lady Titans scratched out 10 hits.
“It started our momentum,” said East left fielder Brooke Escalona, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. “We just wanted to keep getting hit after hit. I think that carried on throughout the game.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 6, Victoria East 5
West 004 100 1 — 6 8 3
East 101 003 0 — 5 10 4
W: Alexis James. L: Rylie Ramos. Highlights: (W) Zaria Brigham 2-for-4, 1 R; Maliea Huerta 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Marisa Rosales 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; (E) Brooke Escalona 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Madison Lemons 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Tal Evans 3-for-4, 1 RBI. Records: West 15-6, 9-2; East 8-19, 3-10.
