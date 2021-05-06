Victoria West hasn't had much experience with being in the area round of the playoffs.
The Warriors had only been to the second round once as a program, back in 2012 when the team was swept by Tuloso-Midway.
But that gives the Warriors a chance to make history against Mercedes in this year's Class 5A area round.
"We know the position it would be in and it would be great to be the first West team to make it to the regional quarterfinals," said West junior centerfielder Sydney Harvey. "This team has the potential to do that. We have some upperclassmen, but really its our sophomores and our young pitchers that hold us together. We just have to play as a team and I know we can do it."
The Warriors will face Mercedes in Robstown on Friday and Saturday, with first pitch for game one set for 6 p.m. Friday.
West comes into the matchup off the back of a 10-0 win in the bi-district round in which sophomore Alexis James threw a no-hitter.
"We're a really well rounded group," said West head coach Jody Thompson. "If we can't get it done a certain way, we find another way to do it. I think that really shows the character of these girls that they have found different ways to win."
Mercedes comes into the game following a 2-game sweep of Valley View in the bi-district round and have not lost a game since early March.
The Tigers are led by senior pitcher Kassidie Rodriguez, a University of Texas at Dallas signee. Rodriguez threw a no hitter in her last outing against Valley View and currently sports a 22 inning scoreless streak, spanning over her last four appearances.
But the Warriors are confident that the competition they faced in district has prepared them for any matchup.
"Some of the Corpus teams and Flour Bluff as well have really prepared us," Harvey said. "They were tough competitors and having hard games like those has really prepared us for this game. We just have to approach this the same way we had been approaching all our district games."
With it being a three-game series, the Warriors will most likely have to call upon Maliea Huerta to take the mound. Huerta has had to work her way back from a foot injury and has only made one pitching appearance since being medically cleared, but feels ready to go.
"I've had to just work and work every day, my mom always tells me 'the only way you'll get your spot back is if you actually try to get your spot back,'" Huerta said. "I just have been trying my hardest at practice and making sure I'm ready every single day."
The Warriors are confident, no matter who is on the mound or who they face.
"We know that we can beat anyone," Huerta said. "It would mean everything to be the first West team to get past the area round. Some people haven't had that much confidence in us, but we know we can do it and if we win we can prove it to everyone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.