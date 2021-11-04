For Victoria West’s seniors, they’ve known this day would come.
The 28 seniors on the Warriors’ roster just didn’t realize it would come this quick.
West hosts Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium in both the Warriors’ regular season and home finale.
West (6-3, 5-2) hopes to stay focused as it welcomes the Eagles (8-1, 6-1) to Victoria.
“Honestly, we’re just trying to maintain focus and get through the practices,” said receiver Dion Green. “This moment has crossed my mind, even with my last youth game.”
The Warriors, winners of three straight and five of their last six games, have let the seniors set the pace.
That group has helped create a bond they hope is unbreakable on the field. Over the last six weeks, that’s proven true more times than not.
Whether they transferred in before the season or have been at West all four years, the 28 seniors have found a way to gel as a group and lead their team to the playoffs for a third consecutive season.
“[Senior leadership] has been huge,” said senior defensive back Jordan Thibodeaux. “Every day in practice and the weight room, we have guys coming out and bringing energy. Patrick [Cates] is still coming out here every day and bringing energy even though he’s hurt. We just have a whole lot of guys coming out here wanting to lead the team and wanting to see us succeed.”
The Warriors clinched a playoff berth in Week 10 after a 54-28 win at Corpus Christi Carroll.
Friday’s meeting with Veterans Memorial — which fell out of the rankings after last week’s loss to Flour Bluff — has playoff seeding on the line.
A West win would put the Warriors in third place in District 15-5A, Division I.
A loss, combined with a Gregory-Portland win over Corpus Christi Ray, would drop the Eagles from first to fourth.
Knowing they have their playoff spot locked up lifts a weight off the Warriors’ shoulders. Heading into Friday, they hope to generate momentum heading into the playoffs.
“Every game is a big game. But this is the biggest game we’ve had all season,” said senior defensive lineman Araqua Franklin. “This is a good team. We’ve got to come out and do what we have throughout the season.”
West will be tasked with stopping the Eagles’ high-powered offense. Veterans Memorial is averaging 45.2 points per game this season.
But Veterans Memorial proved to be vulnerable in its 39-7 loss to Flour Bluff.
The Warriors, who have averaged 466.5 yards and 51.7 points per game over the last six weeks, hope they can find similar success.
“We have very high confidence,” Green said. “We’re just ready to play.”
