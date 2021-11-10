Victoria West’s D’andre Fillmore got his first taste of playoff football at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium last year.
Then a sophomore, Fillmore led the way for the Warriors receiving corps, catching six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown as West ran away 61-35 winners over McAllen Memorial in the Class 5A, Division I bi-district round.
Fillmore just wanted to keep things simple in his playoff debut a year ago.
“I thought, ‘I’m not going to make any mistakes and we’re going to win,’” Fillmore said.
It was one of many highlights during Fillmore’s season, in which he amassed 929 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
“I think it was like Week 7 against Moody that he showed that playmaking ability,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “I think by [playoffs] he was well-seasoned. Memorial tried to keep the ball out of his hands, but he found ways to get open. Same thing with Dion [Green].”
Fillmore and the Warriors (6-4, 5-3) are making the trek back to McAllen on Friday to square off with Memorial again in the bi-district round.
The Mustangs (9-1, 9-0) are District 16-5A, Division I champions and are on a nine-game winning streak. Because of that, West isn’t looking back at the 2020 meeting between the two.
“It’s different teams,” Boyce said. “But from the game last year, coaches coaching against each other, there is some familiarity. They’re a real good football team. They do a great job. I’m just real proud of our kids being here.”
Memorial has stuck to the ground game, like it did in 2020. That’s spelled success for the Mustangs, who field three 700-yard rushers.
West has made it a focal point to stop the run over the last seven weeks. That focus has taken hold the last four weeks.
The Warriors have allowed an average of 161 yards rushing per game during its last four games, including limiting Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial to 137 yards last week.
“I think there’s been a lot of maturity throughout the season,” Boyce said. “They just took it personally to continue to get better.”
West was able to force a pair of turnovers against Vets, including Fillmore’s sixth interception of the season. The Warriors turned the interception into a touchdown, but turned the ball over on downs following a fumble recovery.
What’s more, Vets was 2 of 11 on third down conversions last week and West managed 24 points despite getting the stops.
Heading into the playoffs, the Warriors know they can’t afford to leave points on the field.
“We want to put up as many points as we can,” Fillmore said. “We just have to get better at not making too many mistakes.”
