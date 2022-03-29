Victoria West’s Dawson Orsak has always wanted to hit one out of Riverside Stadium.
With one on in the bottom of the first, Orsak hit a high, towering fly ball to left field that cleared the fence to tie the game at two against Corpus Christi Carroll in a District 29-5A baseball contest Tuesday night.
“It felt good to finally hit one out of this ballpark. It put us back in the game,” said Orsak.
Orsak, West’s starting pitcher, did what he could on the mound to keep his team in the game, but was touched up for nine runs in three innings, as Carroll’s bats came to life in a 16-3, six-inning mercy rule win.
Carroll scored three times in the top of the second, following Orsak’s game tying home run, and continued putting the ball in play all evening to secure the victory.
West’s offense went silent after scoring their third run in the bottom of the second inning.
Carroll starting pitcher Isaac Perez found his groove and used his defense to throw a complete game, holding the West offense scoreless the final four innings of the game.
“Our pitchers have to have confidence in their pitches. They have to be able to throw off speed for strikes, and we have to clean up our defense. We dug ourselves in a hole that is too tough to get out of,” said Warrior coach Austin Molinaro.
The Warriors put the bat on the ball throughout the evening, limiting their strikeouts, but just couldn’t get the ball to go their way.
“We have done a ton of hitting in practice. At the beginning of the year our issue was scoring runs. We have hammered that home. We put the ball in play, we hit it hard, we just don’t have the luck on our side right now,” said Molinaro.
Orsak gave credit where credit is due with regards to Carroll’s offense.
“They were hitting me, that is a well rounded offensive team. I felt like I was competing to my full potential tonight,” he said.
