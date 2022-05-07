SAN DIEGO — Victoria West senior Sydney Harvey earned her keep at the San Diego Sports Complex on Saturday.

Sharyland Pioneer had runners on first and third with no outs in the top of the first inning when Karissa Lopez sent a ball deep to center field. Caitlyn Handy did the same in the next at-bat.

“I thought both of them (could be home runs),” Harvey, a Texas State signee said.

Harvey caught both, including leaping above the fence to grab Lopez’s shot, and West went on to win 7-4 in Game 2 to sweep Pioneer and advance to the regional quarterfinals.

The Warriors (21-8) will face Mercedes at a date, time and place to be determined.

Harvey recorded five of West’s eight outs in the outfield in the win. Three of them robbed extra bases.

“Unmeasurable. Unquestionable,” said coach Jody Thompson of Harvey’s leadership. “She sees the field so well. She reads the ball off the bat better than any outfielder I’ve ever seen in my life.”

After scoring 22 runs in the first two games of the postseason, West was thrilled to showcase its defensive prowess.

In addition to Harvey’s five plays in the outfield, senior shortstop Katarina Zarate recorded four outs and notched a pair of infield assists to down Pioneer (25-10).

“It’s huge,” Thompson said. "It really helps our pitchers and puts them in a more relaxed state to know the defense is gonna do everything in their power to stop it.”

Instead of having to play from behind, Harvey’s defensive play gave West a chance to play freely on offense.

Starting pitcher Maliea Huerta helped her cause immediately with a two-run double in the first to kick off a four-run frame.

“It made me feel really confident (in the circle),” Huert said. “I was already down on myself after the first inning because I didn’t do too well. Then everyone said to make it up with my bat and that’s what I did.”

+2 West takes aim at another historic run Victoria West made history last year on the softball field. The Warriors hope lightning can strike a second time as they begin their playoff run on Friday.

Marisa Rosales put West up 7-1 with a three-run home run in the fifth. It was part of a multi-hit game for the junior outfielder.

“It was such an amazing feeling,” Rosales said. “I know I wasn’t just doing it for myself, but for my team. It’s a team effort. Seeing everybody up and excited, it’s just uplifting and it was just really exciting.”

Pioneer battled back in the sixth inning with three runs off of Rosales, who came on in relief of Huerta. Daniella Ortiz’s two-run single capped off the scoring and cut West’s lead to three runs.

Alexis James came on to pick up a five-out save after picking up the win in Game 1, allowing only the two inherited runners to score via Ortiz’s single.

The junior retired five of the six batters she faced.

Harvey made the long run in center field once again, making a grab at the fence for the final out.

“I was just trying to get behind the ball,” Harvey said. “I didn’t care about hitting the fence. I just wanted to play for my team and win the game.”

West erupts late to take Game 1

Daizie Fuentez delivered a two-run double in the sixth inning to spark an 11-run sixth inning for an 11-3 win over Sharyland Pioneer in Game 1 on Friday.

Zarate led off the big inning with a triple before the Warriors sent 15 batters to the plate.

West fell behind 1-0 in the third inning after Faith Nunez’s two-out RBI double.

The Warriors were held to four hits in the first five innings before Zarate’s triple in the sixth inning.

James picked up the win in the circle for West after a complete-game effort

After surrendering the game’s first run, she rallied to allow two hits over the final four innings to pick up the winning decision in the circle.

Class 5A Area Round

Game 2

Victoria West 7, Sharyland Pioneer 4

Pioneer 001 003 0 — 4 7 1

West 400 030 x — 7 6 1

W: Maliea Huerta. L: Reagehn Staehely. Highlights (P) Daniella Zapata 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 2B; Daniella Ortiz 1-for-2, 2 RBI; (W) Marisa Rosales 2-for-2, 3 RBI, 1 HR; Sydney Harvey 2-for-3, 2 R; Huerta 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 2B. Records: Pioneer 25-10; West 21-8.