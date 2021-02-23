Victoria West defeated Corpus Christi Moody 9-0 in a District 29-5A girls soccer game at Cabiness Multipurpose Field on Monday.
Jadyn Rangel scored a hat trick and had two assists. Sofia Verastequi had two goals and one assist, Skylar Shaffer had one goal and two assists.
Cami Patek, Annelise Covarrubias and Kanella Cohen each scored one goal.
Vanessa Oubre and Kristina Martinez each had one assist.
West improves to 6-0-1 in district play and 9-0-3 overall. The Warriors next play Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cabiness Athletic Complex.
