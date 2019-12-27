Victoria West warmup
The Warriors warm up before their game against Sealy during day one of the Mike Smith Classic on Friday. West defeated the Tigers 62-39 at the East gym. 

 By Tyler Tyre | ttyre@vicad.com

Victoria West is starting to find its groove heading into the heart of District 30-5A play.

The Warriors sport a starting lineup of three juniors, one sophomore and one senior. Despite the team’s youth, Omar Posada is confident.

“Our chemistry is very good,” said Posada, a junior guard. “We’re all about the same age and have been playing with each other for a long time. We have a great feel for each other, and I think we’re ready for anything in district.”

The Warriors were playing in the first day of the Mike Smith Classic on Friday and split the two games. West lost to Kerrville Tivy 48-38 before beating Sealy 62-39.

West struggled in its first game, and while the Warriors were able to keep it close in the first quarter, the Antlers kept the lead through the next three quarters and limited West to just four points in the second quarter.

Kevin Rankin led the way for West with 19 points in the game, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Omar Posada had 8 points and La’Trell Barfield finished withy 7.

The Warriors second game against Sealy went much differently. West jumped out to an early lead over the Tigers and never looked back, going up by 17 points to end the first half.

West kept things up in the second half, building its lead to 20 and holding it until the final whistle.

“We pushed the ball a lot better in our second game so that is a positive,” said West head coach Pat Erskine. “But we didn’t correct much from our first game. We still have to continue to get better on turnovers and concentrate on valuing the ball and taking care of things.

We did that a little bit better in the second game but sometimes we still are a little bit young out there and they don’t make the decisions that they need to make at times,” Erskine added. “That’s something that we have to keep working on.”

Rankin finished with 23 points and Posada was also in double digits with 10 points. Barfield had 8 and Dion Green had 7 points.

“We did a great job with our pace against Sealy,” Posada said. “But defensively we weren’t good enough. We have to improve from where we our on that end of the court.”

It’s Posada’s second year on varsity, and he has taken a larger role on the team, becoming a starter and someone who can create their own basket.

“I really tried to work on my ball handling coming into this year,” Posada said. “I also have been working on my shooting and defense. I just want to help the team out and I think improving in those areas has helped me do that.”

Erskine said his team could be even better with the second day of the tournament coming on Saturday.

West will play Austin High at 12:30 p.m. to close out the Warriors tournament.

“Austin High is a good team,” he said. “They are really good. We know that we have to come out and play well to be in the game. So, it’s a good challenge for us. It’s been a good tournament so far and helpfully we come ready to play tomorrow.”

Game 1

Kerrville 48, Victoria West 38

Points: (VW) Kevin Rankin 19, La’Trell Barfield 7, Omar Posada 8, Xavier Montemayor 2, Dion Green 2; (K) Jackson Young 18, John Henry Hayes 3, Chaisinn Gorham 2 Will Johnston 3, Abraham Vierra 14, Jackson Johnson 8.

Halftime: 21-12 Kerrville; 3-pointers: Posada 2, Barfield, Young 4, Vierra 2.

Game 2

Victoria West 62, Sealy 39

Points: (VW) Kevin Rankin 23, Omar Posada 10, La’Trell Barfield 8, Dion Green 7, Jadyen Smith 5, Andrew Shelton 5, Sammy Brito 1, Xavier Montemayor 3, (S) Reece Noviche 8, Callen Rabius 4, Jacob Gasewshi 9, Connor Krenek 6, Lane Holley 2, Draper Parker 4, Cameron Schenberg 2, Shawn Bolen 2 Ja’len Stavia 2

Halftime: 37-20, West; 3-pointers: Barfield, Posada 2, Rankin 2, Montemayor, Gasewshi.

Records: West: 6-10, Sealy 4-5.

Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.

Sports Reporter

As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.

