CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West played the role of spoiler Friday night.

The Warriors, behind 20 first-quarter points, beat Corpus Christi King 61-21 for their first District 15-5A, Division I win. Friday was King’s homecoming.

West (2-2, 1-1) got 100-yard rushing games from running backs Kyle Ellison and Kibreante Williams.

Williams posted a team-high 159 yards and two touchdowns. Ellison finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Braden Luedeker added a pair of rushing touchdowns on four carries.

Luedeker finished the game 8 of 17 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

D’Andre Fillmore caught three passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Dion Green had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

The Warriors’ defense had six takeaways.

Senior Jordan Thibodeaux had two interceptions, while Jeremiah Baldwin and Joel Silva each had one to their names.

West hosts Victoria East on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

