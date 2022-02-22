ROBSTOWN — Victoria West has found its winning formula.
In the regular season finale against crosstown rival East, the Warriors started using a true post with junior Jackson Hodge starting and Kamron Mobley coming in off the bench. West went on to win 71-60.
The Warriors didn’t deviate from that lineup in Tuesday’s Class 5A bi-district game against La Joya Palmview and cruised past the Lobos 55-32.
West’s Darrian Lacy and Jadyn Smith finished in double figures scoring to set up an area round meeting with McAllen on Friday at a time and location to be determined.
“Absolutely, this is what I wanted,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “We’ve gotten a lot of looks we expected to get all year long. We have some real skill with our big men.”
Turning to the pair of 6-foot-3 junior posts has allowed senior Jadyn Smith to play a hybrid of a small and power forward over the last two games.
The Warriors’ four-year starter flourished Tuesday night with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
West wanted to spread the court as much as possible to tire the sharpshooting Lobos, in turn opening up looks down low and out wide.
“We needed to get them off the line so they couldn’t shoot and force them left,” Smith said. “It was good for us.”
West (22-10) put the pressure on the Lobos from the opening tip.
The Warriors forced Palmview (17-18) into five turnovers and 1 of 8 shooting in the first quarter to take a 13-5 lead. Smith went 2 of 3 from the field for the Warriors during that time.
“I think he’s a matchup nightmare,” McDonald said of Smith. “If you put a small on him, he can put them on the block. If you put a big on him, he can take him outside. He’s very understanding of his role, and he takes whatever he’s been given.”
Lacy hit three consecutive shots in the second quarter during a 9-2 run that put West up 27-11 at halftime. He finished with a game-high 17 points and collected six rebounds.
“We were just pushing the pace really well,” Lacy said. “We got shots up and really played for each other.”
Palmview couldn’t find any rhythm as West kept the pressure up, committing seven turnovers and shooting 2 of 10 from the field in the second quarter.
In total, the Lobos shot 35% from the field and committed 16 turnovers, which West capitalized on.
“I believe this team is one of the elite defensive teams in the area,” McDonald said. “They showed that tonight, giving up 32 points to a team that can shoot the ball pretty well.”
Class 5A Bi-District
Victoria West 55, La Joya Palmview 32
Points: (W) Darrian Lacy 17, D’andre Fillmore 6, Darrion King 2, Erik Orta 1, Jadyn Smith 13, Jeremiah Baldwin 2, Zo Morgan 1, Luke Parker 2, Kibreante Williams 3, Jackson Hodge 5, Kamron Mobley 2; (P) Cruz 2, Gonzalez 13, Flores 2, Murillo 6, Castilla 9.
Halftime: West 27-11. 3-Pointers: (W) none; (P) Gonzalez, Castilla. Records: West 22-10; Palmview 17-18.
