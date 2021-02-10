La’Trell Barfield has battled back since being forced to take three week’s away from the Victoria West basketball team.
The Warriors senior point guard returned Tuesday night against Flour Bluff for his first game back and has settled back into his starting role.
“It felt great to get back out here and be with everyone,” Barfield said. “Being quarantined isn’t fun and just being back out here with my friends and seeing everybody, practicing, it’s where I wanted to be.”
Barfield, a three year varsity player, has had to overcome his fair share of adversity.
“It’s deeper than basketball with a guy like La’Trell,” said West assistant coach DeAndre Holmes. “He is a unique and special person for the amount of adversity that he’s faced and that he will continue to face. He’s a fighter and sometimes when you are continuously fighting you need those victories to remember that you’re doing things the right way.
“For him, finally being able to get back, get into a groove and be around his brothers out there in his teammates and his coaches, it’s important for him to where he can see that the path he’s on even outside of basketball is going to continue to lead into the right path for him to be successful.”
West was looking to bounce back from consecutive district losses and needed a win to remain tied for the lead in District 29-5A. The Warriors did just that, beating Corpus Christi Moody 67-55 on the second night of a back-to-back.
Moody jumped out to an early lead behind nine first quarter points from Jakota Cullum and West had to battle it’s way back into the game, taking the lead shortly before halftime at 30-29.
But the second half was a different story.
Jadyn Smith started the second half with an and-1 to give West a four point lead and the Warriors went on a 14-2 run coming out of the locker room.
“Even before the half we had realized what we weren’t doing well and in the locker room we just talked it over and the key thing was trust,” Omar Posada said. “We came out in that second half, moved the ball and trusted each other. That’s when the magic happens for this team.”
West led 51-38 after three and was led by Posada, who had 11 points in the quarter. The Warriors cruised to victory in the fourth.
Posada finished the game with 21 points while Kevin Rankin also had 21 and Barfield scored eight.
“That was extremely important for us because Omar had a great game against Carroll but had struggled for the last three,” West assistant coach Hector Reyes said. “It was key to get him back in the flow and confident.”
West will need to win it’s final two district games against Corpus Christi King and Corpus Christi Ray to finished tied for first place in district with Flour Bluff. If the two teams tie, they would play for the first seed in playoffs next week.
“It’s really big for us to keep this going and win these next two games,” Barfield said. “We want to have another chance to compete and to win that top spot.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 67, Corpus Christi Moody 55
Points: (W) Omar Posada 21, Kevin Rankin 21, La’Trell Barfield 8, Dion Green 8, D’Andre Fillmore, Jadyn Smith 4; (M) Jakota Cullum 27, Zavin Vasquez 7, Marley Bernal 7, Isaiah Edmonds 5, Izaia Spears 4, Kenny Powell 4, Nathaniel Sada 1.
3-Pointers: Posada 5, Rankin 3, Fillmore, Cullum 2, Bernal, Edmonds; Halftime: West 30-29; Records: West 14-4, 12-2; Moody 6-9 in district.
