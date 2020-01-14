The Victoria West girls soccer team beat Corpus Christi Carroll 3-1 on Tuesday in the teams first District 30-5A game of the season.
Jayden Rangel has 1 goal and 2 assists and Kassandra Persinger had 1 goal. Macey Hanz had 4 saves in the game.
The Warriors now have an overall record of 6-3-1. West will host Corpus Christi King on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.