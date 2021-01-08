Ashley Gieselhart knew how important Friday’s game against Flour Bluff was.
In a game between the third and fourth seeds in District 29-5A, she knew every possession would matter.
“This was such an important game. A loss would have put us back into fourth place, and we knew we had to get this win and come out our hardest. That’s what we did. Defensively, we really tried to shut down the offense, and it was probably the biggest game we’ve had all year.”
The Warriors (9-4, 5-2) bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Corpus Chirsti Veterans Memorial in a big way, beating the Hornets (8-6, 4-3) 37-32.
It was a defensive struggle in the first half. West was limited to just five field goals and only made two shots in the first quarter but still held a 5-2 lead after the end of the first. West built that to a 13-7 lead at halftime over the Hornets, with Aaliyah Castillo leading the way with 4 points.
“With us, when we do a good job on defense and we’re able to hold the other team, or they miss a shot and we rebound — it kind of just keeps the team engaged,” said West head coach Sandra Jimenez. “But offensively, it seems like we struggle to put in those easy, basic shots. But the team kept their composure, and they knew how important it was to win these games that we should win.”
Castillo took over in the second half, scoring six third-quarter points and finishing the game with 14. West continued to pull away in the third, going ahead 25-16.
It looked like West would close things out strong in the fourth, but Flour Bluff gave a late comeback effort, but West held on after a late free throw from Dailynn Zarate and sealed the win.
“We finally started to move the ball on offense in that third quarter,” Jimenez said. “When we did that, we were able to get some easy shots and see the long passes that were available to us when we were breaking their press. Instead of passing the ball between two players, we used everyone on the team and anytime we can do that, we’re better off.”
Gieselhart finished the game with 7 points. Leilani Green had 8 points, and Marleigh Gomez had 5.
“If my shots weren’t going in as much as usual then I knew I had to focus more on my defense,” Gieselhart said. “I tried to help and make sure we slowed the ball down and that we would get the ball back to the offense. Aaliyah was able to score and so that’s who I was going to go to. She had the hot hand so I just let her do her thing.”
The Warriors ran a box and one defensively, and Zarate was tasked with slowing down Flour Bluff’s Kennedy Curtis as the only person playing man-to-man on the team. Zarate held Curtis to just 5 points.
“It worked pretty well tonight, and Dailynn did a great job of slowing her down,” Jimenez said. “Every once in a while, Dailynn tried to take a little time off, and I’d say, ‘No, no, she doesn’t touch the ball.’ But coming over from volleyball, Dailynn has come such a long way, and she played with terrific effort tonight.”
With the win, West stays in third place in district and puts a bigger gap between them and Flour Bluff in the battle for the final two playoff spots.
“We’ve improved a lot, and we really worked on breaking the press this week because we knew that would be important,” Giesalhart said. “But we have to keep working on that, and defensively we just have to keep playing like this.”
District 29-5A
Victoria West 37, Flour Bluff 32
Points: (W) Aaliyah Castillo 14, Leilani Green 8, Ashley Giesalhart 7, Dailynn Zarate 5, Marleigh Gomez 5; (FB) Kennedy Orzechowski 7, Harlie Gallaspy 6, Kennedy Curtis 5, Calli Wong 5, Katy Geurin 5, Maddie Robinson 2, Sarah Yniguez 2.
3-Pointers: Giesalhart, Orzechowski; Halftime: West 13-7; Records: West 9-4, 5-2 ; Flour Bluff 8-6, 4-3.
