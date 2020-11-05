CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria West remained unbeaten in District 15-5A Division I play after its 62-3 win over Corpus Christi Ray on Friday night at Buccaneer Stadium.
La'Trell Barfield scored three touchdowns — including a 51-yard punt return in the second quarter to lead the Warriors, who improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in district.
This is the first 4-0 district start for the Warriors, who began playing in the 2010 season.
"I think they feed off each other and they play as a team,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “They care about one another and it shows on the field. I'm very proud of how they can motivate each other. That's what makes a team."
West never trailed after running back Chase Patek scored his first of two touchdowns on a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Barfield's first touchdown from quarterback Blake Buzzell gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead and his punt return made it 21-0 on the first play of West's next possession.
Barfield scored on touchdown passes of 4 and 66 yards. D'Andre Fillmore and Dion Green combined for two touchdowns through the air, while Patek and Adan Hernandez combined for three touchdown runs.
The Texans' lone score came on a 28-yard field goal by Manoli Maragakis with 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
"It feels amazing when you can come out and score 60 points, but it's more about the team than it is me,” Barfield said. “If I can help the team, I'm happy. I like how we have multiple weapons, and how we can get the ball to anybody."
West scored in each quarter behind Buzzell, who passed for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Barfield caught five passes for 112 yards and Patek ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Fillmore and Green combined for 121 receiving yards. Winston Weeks rushed for 78 yards — including 66 in the first half to lead the Texans.
The Warriors have won four straight games after opening the season with a loss to Raymondville. Ray has lost three consecutive games and is now 1-4 in district and 1-5 overall.
West looks to improve to 5-0 in district for the first time in school history when it plays Moody next Friday at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.
The Trojans are coming off a 54-7 loss to undefeated Flour Bluff.
“We’re going to watch film and keep the same game plan,” Barfield said. “We’re going to keep doing us.”
