Victoria West’s Darrian Lacy has been waiting on this moment his entire high school career.
Lacy’s role as point guard is critical as the Warriors attempt to make a deep playoff run.
The 6-foot-1 senior was part of West playoff teams in 2020 and 2021 in a different capacity.
Coming off an 18-point performance in West’s 55-32 win over La Joya Palmview in Tuesday’s Class 5A bi-district game, Lacy’s ready to play the role of team leader.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life, all my four years,” Lacy said. “I finally had to step it up completely.”
Lacy’s 18 points was backed by Jadyn Smith’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Smith’s experience has helped Lacy set the pace in his first postseason as West’s floor general.
Lacy plays off the calm demeanor from the Warriors’ 6-foot-3 forward.
When West (22-12) meets McAllen (30-8) in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Miller, it will be Smith’s seventh playoff game.
“I play for everybody, but his leadership motivates me because he’s been doing this for four years,” Lacy said. “He knows what it’s like.”
West will have to be at its best to reach the regional quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
The Bulldogs are riding a six-game winning streak and have scored an average of 77 points during that span. McAllen is coming off a 51-31 win over Brownsville Veterans Memorial on Tuesday.
Much like West, the Bulldogs have four players who can light up the scoreboard — each of them averaging more than 10 points per game.
“They definitely have five guys on the floor that can score at any time,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “They spread around their scoring, which means they’re willing to play for each other.”
The Warriors will lean on its defensive identity to try to limit McAllen’s offense.
In the last 10 games, West has allowed 40 points or fewer five times. In the last two games, West has forced 43 turnovers.
“This is the time of year where you don’t try to do things you haven’t done before. You try to live to your identity,” McDonald said. “Our identity this whole season has been defense, it’s been aggressive. It’s been rebounding the ball and pushing the pace.”
West will have the opportunity to put aside an up-and-down season in which it lost five district games a year after winning the district title.
The Warriors knew they had the potential to replicate last year’s success from last year, they just had to find the right formula.
“We just had to get our team chemistry down,” Lacy said. “We had to get everybody on a roll and go from there.”
