CUERO — As Colten Matus stepped up to the plate hitless in the top of the sixth inning against Cuero in a tie game, he wasn’t worried.
The Victoria West senior third baseman laced a line drive into left field on the first pitch, plating two and putting the Warriors ahead in an 8-5 win over the Gobblers.
“I just knew I had to put the ball in play,” Matus said. “I wanted to give us a chance, and when you put the ball in play a lot of times good things happen. So I just focused on making contact and getting a hit.”
West (7-2) had to battle back to get the victory, scoring five in the top of the sixth to come from behind against Cuero in the Yoakum Tournament.
West and Cuero (5-3) were locked in a pitchers duel early, as neither team could score through two innings.
But that changed in the third when West scored one run in the top of the inning.
Cuero answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning with Caden Lange driving in two and Jadyen Nichols driving in one.
“We hit the ball hard a lot of the game. It just didn’t end up in the right spots sometimes,” said Cuero junior Jerry Rossett. “We had a few mistakes, and we have to clean that up and work on those. We just have to keep improving.”
West’s struggles in the bottom of the third forced a pitching change as Brendan Solis came in and limited the damage, inheriting a bases-loaded jam and allowing two runners to score.
West got a run back in the fourth, and Solis pitched clean innings in the fourth and fifth.
West finally broke through in the sixth inning. Blake Buzzell started things with a double, and Trey Bacheco tied the game.
When Cuero got to West’s No. 3 hitter, Blane Zeplin, they decided to intentionally walk him to get to Matus.
“That fired me up,” Matus said. “I knew when I stepped in there that I had to make them pay for that. I know those guys in Cuero, and I just wanted to show them that they made a mistake.”
Solis pitched a three up, three down inning in the bottom of the sixth, striking two batters out to close out the game and give the Warriors the win.
“Solis did a really great job after that first inning,” said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. “It was good for him get some pitches and look really good doing it.”
The loss drops Cuero to 5-3 on the season. The Gobblers will play Hallettsville on Saturday to close out the tournament.
“We just have to keep going at things and come back better tomorrow,” Rossett said. “That’s the nice thing about these tournaments is you just use them to get better.”
West will play Corpus Christi King in a district 29-5A game on Monday at Riverside Stadium.
Di Leo leads West over La Vernia
Orlando Di Leo has started to feel comfortable on the mound at The Ballpark in Cuero.
A week after throwing a seven-inning complete game shutout against Sinton at the Cuero Tournament, Di Leo took the hill against La Vernia and pitched six innings.
He allowed three runs in a 6-4 victory for West.
"I'm not sure what it is about this ballpark, but I just feel really good pitching here," Di Leo said. "It's not like I'm dominating guys or striking everyone out, but I'm just forcing some grounders and when they put it in play the defense is doing a really good job."
Just like in the game against Cuero, the sixth inning was when the bats heated up for the Warriors.
La Vernia had scored two runs in the top of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.
After back to back walks, West's Elijah Rivera came off the bench and hit an RBI double. Jose Aguilar gave the Warriors their first lead with a double that brought two runners home.
Brayden Goode drove in another run for West on a single and came around to score on an error by the Bears.
"Coach (Alvarado) made a couple of changes going into the inning and it was guys that don't get to play as much as some of us but they came up big," Matus said. "Elijah had that big hit to right and it just ignited everything. He's the player of the game tonight, he just did a heck of a job."
Di Leo walked a batter to open the top of the seventh, prompting a pitching change to Jace Mitscherling.
Mitscherling held La Vernia to one run and West had completed a pair of come-from-behind wins.
"Di Leo has really come a long way this year," Alvarado said. "He struggled a bit last year and he had been virtual all year so he wasn't able to attend some of these after school workouts we had been having. But he put in the work on his own and I've just been really impressed by what he's done, he's definitely carved himself out a spot."
Yoakum Tournament
Victoria West 8, Cuero 5
Cuero 005 000 — 5 7 1
West 001 106 — 8 7 2
W: Brendan Solis. L: Tyler Maroney. Highlights: (W) Blake Buzzell 2-for-2 2B, 2 R, BB; Colten Matus 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Trey Pacheco 1-for-1 1 RBI, 1 R; (C) Caden Lange 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Jayden Nichols 1-for-2 1 R; Records: Cuero 5-3; West 7-2.
