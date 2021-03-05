CUERO — As Colten Matus stepped up to the plate hitless in the top of the sixth inning against Cuero in a tied game, he wasn’t worried.
The Victoria West senior third baseman laced a line drive into left field on the first pitch, plating two and putting the Warriors ahead in an 8-5 win over the Gobblers.
“I just knew I had to put the ball in play,” Matus said. “I wanted to give us a chance, and when you put the ball in play a lot of times good things happen. So I just focused on making contact and getting a hit.”
West (6-2) had to battle back to get the victory, scoring five in the top of the sixth to come from behind against Cuero in the Yoakum Tournament.
West and Cuero (5-3) were locked in a pitchers duel early, as neither team could score through two innings, but that changed in the third when West plated one run in the top of the inning. But Cuero answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning with Caden Lange driving in two and Jadyen Nichols driving in one.
“We hit the ball hard a lot of the game. It just didn’t end up in the right spots sometimes,” said Cuero junior Jerry Rossett. “We had a few mistakes, and we have to clean that up and work on those. We just have to keep improving.”
West’s struggles in the bottom of the third forced a pitching change as Brendan Solis came in and limited the damage, inheriting a bases-loaded jam he allowed only two runners to score.
West got one run back in the fourth, and Solis pitched clean innings in the fourth and fifth.
The sixth is where West finally broke through. Blake Buzzell started things with a double, and Trey Bacheco eventually tied things on, and when Cuero got to West’s No. 3 hitter, Blane Zeplin, they decided to intentionally walk him to get to Matus.
“That fired me up,” Matus said. “I knew when I stepped in there that I had to make them pay for that. I know those guys in Cuero, and I just wanted to show them that they made a mistake.”
Solis pitched a three up, three down inning in the bottom of the sixth, striking two batters out to close out the game and give the Warriors the win.
“Solis did a really great job after that first inning,” said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. “It was good to him get some pitches and look really good doing it.”
The loss drops Cuero to 5-3 on the season. The Gobblers will play Hallettsville on Saturday to close out the tournament.
“We just have to keep going at things and come back better tomorrow,” Rossett said. “That’s the nice thing about these tournaments is you just use them to get better.”
West will play Corpus Christi King in a district 29-5A game on Monday, and the team feels ready for the challenge.
Yoakum Tournament
Victoria West 8, Cuero 5
Cuero: 005 000 — 5 7 1
West: 001 106 — 8 7 2
W: Brendan Solis. L: Tyler Maroney. Highlights: (W) Blake Buzzell 2-for-2 2B, 2 R, BB; Colten Matus 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Trey Pacheco 1-for-1 1 RBI, 1 R; (C) Caden Lange 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Jayden Nichols 1-for-2 1 R; Records: Ceuro 5-3, West 6-2.
